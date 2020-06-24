By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Masks, gloves, spaced out stations and an effort to raise money for Caledonia Balloon Rally events saw the committee hold a drive-thru lunch on Friday, June 19.
The successful day started at 11 a.m. at Four Seasons Community Center with people making their first stop at the chips, condiments and napkins tent, then moving onto beverages and lastly, the station to get burgers, pay up and get free ice cream from Houston County American Dairy Association royalty court (ADA).
By 1 p.m., the committee had sold all 500 burgers. Committee Mark Schiltz said the event was a good show of community support during tough times.
“We were supposed to do it at Quillin’s, but that’s a little closer together, so we did a drive-thru instead,” he explained. “Everyone was screened and temperature checked, we have hand sanitizer and we disinfect the money.”
All volunteers passed the screening and temperature check. The event was 100% compliant with Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and Center for Disease and Control (CDC) guidelines, he said.
The event went off without a hitch, as no one had to leave their vehicle in order to get food and masks and gloves stayed on.
Funds raised from Friday’s event will help the community hold annual events in October and December. The first 70 burgers were purchased by Caledonia Haulers, Inc., who also sponsored the ice cream handed out by Houston County ADA royalty including Rebeckah Schroeder, Kendra Waldenberger, Peyton Hoscheit and Ella Burrichter.
Thrivent Financial also sponsored $250 to purchase food and supplies. See more photos online at www.hometownargus.com.
