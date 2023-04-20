Ayshia Gay will be attending St. Mary's University in the fall. Find her on the soccer field and the classroom, as she studies to become a nurse. Her advice for young athletes is to "put in the effort."
Alexis Schroeder agreed to play basketball at North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC). She plans to study child psychology and her advice for young athletes is "don't talk your time on the court for granted."
Bronson Knutson signed on to play football at Luther College and study nursing. His advice for young athletes is to "work hard and always want to win."
Jovial King is to attend Augsburg University, where she will play volleyball and study accounting. Her advice to young athletes is to "work hard at everything you do."
In the fall, Tucker Ginther is attending Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) for wrestling. He plans to study Facility and Service Technology. His advice for young athletes is "cherish it while you're in it, because it goes by really fast."
Paige Klug has agreed to play volleyball at St. Mary's University. She intends to study psychology and her advice to young athletes is "be respectful and have a good attitude."
Ava Privet will be attending Upper Iowa University, where she is to play basketball and study sports communication. Her advice for young athletes is to "have confidence in yourself."
In the fall, Cory Scanlan plans to attend North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) for wrestling, where he will study industrial mechanics. His advice for young athletes is "hard work pays off."
Tristan Augedahl signed on to play baseball at South Dakota State University. He plans to study mechanical engineering and his advice for young athletes is to "go for it."
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
