2023 Alexis Schroeder - NLI signing

Alexis Schroeder shares her plans after high school.

 By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com
2023 Caledonia athletes - NLI signing - group photo

Nine senior athletes from Caledonia intend to continue to grow their athletic prowess in college.

Ayshia Gay will be attending St. Mary's University in the fall. Find her on the soccer field and the classroom, as she studies to become a nurse. Her advice for young athletes is to "put in the effort."

Alexis Schroeder agreed to play basketball at North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC). She plans to study child psychology and her advice for young athletes is "don't talk your time on the court for granted." 

2023 Tucker Ginther - NLI signing

State champion Tucker Ginther, with mom, dad and coach Mahoney talk college wrestling plans.
2023 Ava Privet - NLI signing

Ava Privet and family sign a National Letter of Intent (NLI), solidifying her place on the basketball court at Upper Iowa University.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments