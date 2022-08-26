Melissa Wray is hoping to go out and learn about art in the next three years. And then bring it all back to Caledonia.
The founder and director of Mainspring in Caledonia was recently selected as a recipient of the Rural Regenerator Fellowship by Springboard for the Arts. The fellowship includes a $10,000 stipend, as well as an extended cohort position. The cohort position spans three years, with each year requiring different responsibilities.
The first year of this cohort requires attendance at two artist retreats, one of which is held in April and the other in October. At these retreats, fellows are encouraged to connect with one another and focus on collaboration. Support on an individual basis is also provided by Springboard for the Arts, as needed, or upon request at these retreats.
The second year of the cohort focuses around creating a longstanding community of artists. Depending upon the availability of funds, Springboard for the Arts hopes to provide financial support to allow this year’s selected fellows the opportunity to travel and meet each other in their home communities, so as to expand their artistic range and explore other rural spaces.
In the third and final year of the cohort, fellows present their work with Springboard for the Arts at a Rural Arts and Culture Summit that runs every two years.
Wray was introduced to Springboard for the Arts while working in the Twin Cities some years ago and even completed an artist residency with the organization in 2019 in Fergus Falls.
It was Wray’s previous participation in this residency that kept her in Springboard for the Arts’ email chain. It was through this email chain that she learned about the fellowship. However, a number of Caledonia locals also informed Wray of the opportunity and encouraged her to apply.
“A couple of people sent it to me saying, ‘I think you should apply for this,’ which was really sweet of them to do,” said Wray.
Wray applied for the fellowship in 2021 and was not selected. However, she remained resilient, revised their application, resubmitted for this year and was eventually accepted.
“I didn’t know what to expect this year. … I was really honored and excited and surprised when I got it,” said Wray.
Wray moved back to Caledonia a few years previous to support the start of local area nonprofit, Mainspring. However, the COVID-19 pandemic hit just six months after Mainspring achieved its nonprofit status and officially opened its doors.
When the pandemic hit, “it just changed everything,” said Wray.
Wray continued to provide local programming with Mainspring through the COVID-19 pandemic, with projects like organizing a community cookbook, putting on outdoor concerts and more. However, the pandemic effectively caused Mainspring to stall, as lockdowns and restrictions limited access to safe in-person programming.
Wray sought out other avenues for community support, as a result, and found the Rural Regenerator Fellowship.
“I really want to be able to focus that effort right here in my hometown. … This fellowship allows that — to refocus my efforts a little bit in Caledonia and bring some support to that,” said Wray.
Wray considers herself “a writer by trade” and identifies the written word as their primary art form. However, Wray also quilts in her free time and is passionate about spreading the message that anyone can be an artist.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.