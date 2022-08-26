Melissa Wray

Melissa Wray, of Mainspring, was recently selected for the Rural Regenerator Fellowship by Springboard for the Arts.

Melissa Wray is hoping to go out and learn about art in the next three years. And then bring it all back to Caledonia.

The founder and director of Mainspring in Caledonia was recently selected as a recipient of the Rural Regenerator Fellowship by Springboard for the Arts. The fellowship includes a $10,000 stipend, as well as an extended cohort position. The cohort position spans three years, with each year requiring different responsibilities.

