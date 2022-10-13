Ambulance Station 1.jpg

The Caledonia Ambulance Station is overcrowded and overused, according to staffers.

Caledonia Ambulance Director Mike Tornstrom presented to the City Council at its Oct. 10 meeting on the current inefficiencies of the Caledonia Ambulance Station and the building’s needs moving forward.

According to Director Tornstrom, deficiencies in the Ambulance Station have been evident since 1992. Specific concerns center around the current station having nowhere for the crew to sit, hang out or gain privacy, as well as the training room being overrun with a wide variety of uses.

Ambulance Station 6.jpg

Less than 400 square feet, the training room is currently the only commons space in the Ambulance Station. It is often overcrowded on meeting nights and many crew members are forced to stand.
Ambulance Station 4.jpg

The Director's office currently functions as a lackadaisical space for tools supplies, due to a lack of adequate storage space.
Ambulance Station 5.jpg

Due to a lack of adequate storage, nooks and crannies, like this shower space, have been overrun with equipment.
Ambulance Station 2.jpg

The current ambulance garage has vehicles parked so close to the wall they cannot be properly washed by the crew.
Ambulance Station 3.jpg

An inefficient floor that slants into the building as opposed to out to the street causes puddles, a lack of proper drainage and water damage.

Rachel Stock

