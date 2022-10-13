Caledonia Ambulance Director Mike Tornstrom presented to the City Council at its Oct. 10 meeting on the current inefficiencies of the Caledonia Ambulance Station and the building’s needs moving forward.
According to Director Tornstrom, deficiencies in the Ambulance Station have been evident since 1992. Specific concerns center around the current station having nowhere for the crew to sit, hang out or gain privacy, as well as the training room being overrun with a wide variety of uses.
“The station's current training room additionally functions as a kitchen, commons area, lounge and equipment room, janitor’s closet and area for the police department to clean guns,” said Director Tornstrom.
With this overload of uses, the Ambulance Station is often cramped, and it can be difficult to remain on task.
Director Tornstorm also noted that the director’s office is often congested, causing near constant distractions and lacking any kind of privacy.
Despite call volumes being up and the station being able to simultaneously increase its revenue stream, retention rates at the station continue to fall, and, according to Director Tornstrom, it has been increasingly difficult to maintain adequate staffing.
“The Ambulance Department most likely has the highest turnover rate of any department in the city,” said Director Tornstrom.
Ambulance Station personnel believe the lack of high performance spacing is a direct cause of this lack of retention, as staffers do not enjoy working in the space that is currently provided and actively seek out other work, as a result.
“Employees need to be proud of where they work and have a facility to accommodate today’s needs,” said Director Tornstrom.
Director Tornstrom and his crew do not believe the workflow of the current Ambulance Station is sustainable, and, given that Caledonia Ambulance Service currently covers about 225 square miles and includes all or parts of nine townships in Houston County, as well as two townships in Iowa, Tornstorm believes action to solve this growing problem is an immediate need, in order for the community to thrive.
The council will consider any renovation requests, as well as the possibility of moving the Ambulance Station to a larger building, at future meetings.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
