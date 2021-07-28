By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Summer Rec age 12 and under girls softball team took first place in the Tier 4, Class B State Tournament held in Cambridge, Minnesota, on the weekend of July 10th and 11th. The Warriors won the 21-team event with a perfect record of 5-0, defeating Forest Lake 6-2, New Prague 13-10, Cambridge-Isanti 4-2, and 612 Navy Blue 6-5. In the finals, Caledonia faced Cambridge-Isanti once again, defeating the hosts 7-4.
The win capped a 16-1 season for the Warrior youngsters.
“They’ve only lost one game this year,” head coach Matt Morey confirmed later. “They’ve been together for quite a few years, and I think this is the first time they’ve lost a game in about three years. They’re a hard-working, good group of teammates who really care about each other. They’ve been playing together for four, five years.”
Morey also said he is especially proud of his player’s attitudes, “and the effort that they put in... The way they are working together as a team... They’re definitely a good group of kids.
“I think that they have a very strong chance of being very good for the next several years, going through high school, even. I think most of them will stick around and continue to play... I believe all of them are now going into seventh grade, so they could have six more years left.
What was the 2021 season like?
“It was a lot of fun. They were a team that just didn’t give up. They were down quite a few times, and came back and won... This is a special group.
“We have six or seven other coaches, such as dads who have helped out with the program since they started.”
One of those who helped out was Brad Augedahl, who provided some coaching at the Minnesota Softball State Tournament.
“It’s a collection of very talented girls that love softball, and work hard to improve their skills at it,” Augedahl said. “They start practicing in May (in Summer Rec) so it’s a really short season – all of their games are in June and July. Some of them chose to work on their skills in the off-season, too, during the winter months.
Caledonia’s Park and Rec program hosts both 10U and 12U softball for the young ladies, Augedahl noted. And the Summer Rec team was free to participate in a state tourney hosted by Minnesota Softball Association, he added.
“If they choose to get in the tournament, that’s up to the coaches... And this is the tournament we chose, because it’s the biggest one of the year,” the coach stated.
“We were in the B class, so there’s about 60 teams in that class. Since it’s just too much for 60 teams to be at one location, they split it up into three different locations... Each different location had their own State Tournament winner. The divisions are A, B, and C, with just a relatively small number of A teams in the state. Those are the select travel teams, pulling from the metro area. They’re pulling from hundreds of thousands of people.
“To play in the B class from a small town (like Caledonia), we played teams from areas considerably larger than us, so it was a really good accomplishment for the girls to beat some of these larger schools. We’re AA for quite a few sports, and a lot of those towns are AAA and AAAA for a many of their sports. They’re towns of 10,000 people or 15,000 people.
“They played up to the level of competition, and they played really well. It was fun to watch and it was a great experience for the kids. And they parents had a great time as well, so overall, it was great experience for everyone involved.”
