Families First Counseling Center.jpg

Families First Counseling Center in Caledonia displays festive lights for this year's Light Up Caledonia.
Mary Ann's Flowers.jpg

Mary Ann's Flowers participates in Light Up Caledonia.
Cal Municipal Auditorium.jpg

Caledonia's Municipal Auditorium is aglow for Light Up Caledonia.
The Wired Rooster.jpg

The Wired Rooster beams for this year's Light Up Caledonia.
Ameriprise Financial.jpg

Ameriprise Financial in downtown Caledonia displays festive decor for Light Up Caledonia.
Bank of the West.jpg

Bank of the West in downtown Caledonia participates in Light Up Caledonia.
Cal Ambulance & Police Station.jpg

Caledonia Ambulance and Police Station is aglow for Light Up Caledonia.
Cal City Hall & Public Library.jpg

Caledonia City Hall and Public Library displays festive lights for this year's Light Up Caledonia.
Elsie's.jpg

Elsie's Bar and Restaurant in downtown Caledonia participates in this year's Light Up Caledonia.
I Can.jpg

I Can in downtown Caledonia is aglow for Light Up Caledonia.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments