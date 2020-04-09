By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
American Red Cross volunteers are often one of the first groups on the ground after a natural disaster. For Sharon Rohrer, going to Nashville after an EF-3 tornado hit was no different.
Rohrer, 81, of Brownsville has been a volunteer with the Red Cross since 1992 when she helped people affected by Hurricane Andrew. Since then, she’s volunteered at least once a year for natural disasters across the nation.
“It’s a way to use my skills to people who are having an unfortunate time,” she said. “With the coronavirus, it’s asking ‘What can I do?’ When there’s a need, it’s nice to be able to meet that need.”
The EF-3 tornado that hit Nashville on March 3 killed 24 people, along with destroying homes and businesses. Rohrer said it was “a sad assignment ... and really hard mission.”
Rohrer is a nurse and works on a team of four people, known as a care and condolence team. The team helps victims who have lost loved ones in the natural disaster.
On the team is a nurse, mental health professional, a spiritual leader and a case worker. They look at what the victims need and can make referrals to different agencies for resources.
Additionally, the family or person of the deceased receives $1,000 from the Red Cross that can be used for funeral expenses. Rohrer says the team tells them the money is a “present from the American people.”
“We’re looking at what are all the different things they need,” she said. “We can say a prayer for them. The mental health person is good at pulling out good memories for them. You feel like you’re helping some.”
Rohrer’s role includes finding medical equipment, medications, eye glasses and other essential items for victims. Oftentimes, those items are lost in the disaster.
“It’s rewarding,” she added. “I usually go for two to three weeks.”
With the exception of the Virgin Islands where she committed to a month, the trip to Nashville only lasted a week, due to COVID-19. Though it was a quick trip, each of the care and condolence teams were able to visit all of the victims who had lost a loved one.
“There were very hard cases of children that were killed, the surviving parent was very crushed,” Rohrer said of the disaster. “A family of six lost their elderly parents ... they were found together on a mattress.”
She said the path of the tornado was “amazing” to see. Houses were turned to heaps of rubbish, including one house with only a wall left standing and on that wall, a painting of Jesus Christ above the fireplace.
Though volunteers were surrounded by destruction, they also met wonderful people and there were a lot of touching things happening, Rohrer added.
She has also volunteered for natural disasters in Oso, Washington after mudslides hit, Texas after tornados and flooding affected the state, other flooding events in South Carolina, New York and Florida, among others.
She’s also volunteered close to home when a tornado hit the south side of La Crosse, Wisconsin and in 2007 when the area was inuadated with saturating rains and flooding.
When mudslides hit Brownsville and closed off Highway 26, Rohrer called the Red Cross office and told them to get volunteers to Brownsville. However, they told her there was no way to get to Brownsville because of mudslides blocking the road and she was it for volunteers.
Rohrer woke up the manager of Kwik Trip (now The River Station), got supplies from her and started making sandwiches for the fire department. She worked at the community center all of that week, which was serving as a shelter for displaced people.
“I’ve enjoyed doing it all these years,” she said.
Rohrer also encourages others to volunteer with the Red Cross. As an organization that trains its workers, it needs more than nurses. There’s also a need for volunteers to hand out food, water and supplies to affected neighborhoods.
“It’s an organization that needs people and [they] are very supportive of their workers,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.