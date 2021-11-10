By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Brownsville Veterans Day observances will be a little bit different this year.
VFW Post 6801 members will begin the program at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 with a special stone-laying ceremony honoring the VFW Auxiliary which will take place next to the new veterans monument.
For those unfamiliar with the location of that monument, it is just to the south of the Brownsville Community Center and Brownsville City Clerk’s Office. Look for the flags that fly over the memorial. “There will be something similar (for the VFW Auxiliary) to the bricks at the new memorial,” VFW Post 6801 member Jack Farnham said.
Then at 7 p.m., there will be a free showing of the 2016 documentary “Almost Sunrise – Hope is on the Horizon,” at the Brownsville Community Center. Farnham saw the film about three years ago in La Crosse, at a screening which featured an appearance by one of the two main characters.
That person (Tom Voss) and Anthony Anderson are the focus of the film. They are two Iraq War veterans who decided to walk from a war memorial in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to California. The trek was an attempt to “put their combat experiences behind them,” according to film reviews.
“They basically went 2700 miles from Milwaukee to San Diego, I believe.” Farnham said, “Trying to work out their PTSD, and they came up with a definition of ‘moral injury,’ similar but different, but still in the PTSD family. It struck me as an important notion, so I thought that more people should know about it, more people should see it...”
On-screen text describes moral injury as “a wound to the soul.”
“We’re not talking just about military people,” Farnham said. “The 22 a day that commit suicide... We’re talking about farmers, and we’re talking about people in general. We have a crisis going on with farmers, and even kids. It’s becoming epidemic. So what the VFW wants to do is – our mission is - to provide for the community support and direction in various areas.
“We just built a memorial. But this to me is a very good movie. It has the sound of hope, and a direction.”
Neither of the walkers is scheduled to make an in-person appearance at the Brownsville screening, but counselors will be available to help steer people in need – and those who care about them - towards help from various resources which are available in the community.
Film critic Glenn Kenny (on rogerebert.com) added the following about the documentary: “So the movie continues to follow both Tom and Anthony as they search for healing by other means. Tom’s visit to a religious retreat and exposure to a method of therapy works some wonders on him.
The movie then goes on to make a strong point about PTSD and “moral injury,” and the distinctions between the two. I found the case compelling. Some others may not. But ‘Almost Sunrise’ presents a journey that is very much worth the time of anyone who’s concerned about the effect war has on our brothers and sisters who fight—which should translate to ‘everyone.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.