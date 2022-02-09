After reviewing offers from a pair of haulers, the Brownsville city council approved a contact to provide garbage/recycling tote service to residents last week.
Low-bidder Richard’s Sanitation was formally awarded the contract, offering to provide a two tote system. Beginning on or about July 1st, customers will have a 65-gallon tote for trash emptied once per week, and a 95-gallon tote for clean recyclables which will be emptied every other week. The contract is seven years in length, and the initial cost will be $14.71 per month, per residence.
Council members also reviewed several city policies during their February 2nd meeting. By unanimous vote, the council extended their agreement with Jamie Thompson of Brooks Tree Service for another 90 days, since the site has been well-maintained. By consensus, the council also decided to maintain their rental arrangement with fitness trainer Brandon La Rue, since that activity has been well-received by residents and no problems have arisen with the rental agreement. Members also reviewed rental rates for the Brownsville Community Center and Bluffview Manor, then decided to make no changes to those, either.
The council also welcomed new volunteer Kyle Blank to the Brownsville Fire Department.
An agreement with Driftless Region Vector Control (La Crosse) was continued for 2022. That company provides mosquito control services to the City of Brownsville. The cost for 2022 will be $357. City clerk Steve Schuldt said that with the service “You’ve got somebody out there walking around, looking for the problems... and we get a report.”
