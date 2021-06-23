By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Brownsville Days are back! And the hosts of the celebration – the Brownsville Lions Club – are ready to put on a great celebration once again.
“After everything being shut down, I think everyone is just anxious to get out and enjoy everybody’s company now,” Lions Club member Jeff LeJeune said last week. “When we started planning the (2021) Brownsville Days, we still didn’t know if COVID was going to inhibit us quite a bit or not. So what we ended up doing was instead of going with the three days – Friday night through the full weekend – we thought we would pare it down because we’re coming back from an off year, and so we’re moving everything that was on Sunday in prior years to Saturday, and we’re hoping that’s going to work out well for us.”
On Friday, June 25, the traditional co-ed softball tournament kicks off at 7 p.m. “We didn’t know how many ball teams we were going to be having,” LeJeune noted. “Our people went out and we were able to get seven teams lined up... we’re hoping with good weather we’ll wrap it up on Saturday night.”
The Classic Car Show always draws a lot of attention. That event will take place on Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until noon. “We moved the car show from the Community Center over to the ballfield,” LeJeune stated. “So from eight till noon, the cars will be on the outfield, and it will give us a lot better area for people to view the cars, and it will open up the Community Center area for the Chicken Q (which begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday) and the parade (at 1:00 p.m.).”
The Chicken Q will be provided by Rooster Andy’s, and will proceed until those tasty treats are gone. Back at the ballfield, teams will compete as soon as the cars are cleared from the venue. Two other favorites, a bean bag tournament and kids games, are also scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, after the parade. LeJeune said that one of the featured events planned for the young crowd near the ball field is a sand pit to find treasure in. The bean bag tournament also takes place at the ball park area, not far from the concession stand.
Lions Club members will man the concession area both days, with hot dogs, pop, and beer available on the grounds. Wrist bands are required for alcohol purchases.
From 8:00 p.m. until midnight, music by DJ Lars will serenade folks at the ballpark. “Lars Wold is from the Brownsville area, and being a DJ he can play anything that anybody requests...” LeJeune said. “We’re happy to have DJ Lars. He always does a good job for us.”
Saturday night will also feature fireworks by J & M Displays. Those are currently slated to start at 10 p.m. “The club has done it (fireworks) for us for quite a while,” LeJeune said. “We thought we were going to be financially strapped as far as having fireworks this year, but we’ve had a lot of local people donate to pay for the display... So there won’t be any money coming out of the Lions Club funds to sponsor the fireworks. It’s all being provided by local donations.”
It’s a community celebration. The Brownsville Lions have helped to improve the ballpark in the past, adding new LED lights to the ball field, helping to keep bleachers repaired, and more.
The club also donates funds to Lions International, which ends up helping people with a wide range of challenges, including sicknesses such as cancer and diabetes. A major effort of the Lions has always been preventing avoidable blindness, assisting those who need guide dogs, and many other programs related to community service.
“There are a lot of different worthwhile programs that the Lions sponsor,” LeJeune noted. “It’s just going to be nice to have people gather together. A lot of local families look forward to this time to get together, and watch some softball, and talk face to face with people again. It’s really nice.”
