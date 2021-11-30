By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Area holiday events are back on track this year, returning with a renewed holiday spirit and something for everyone.
In Caledonia, Winter Wonderland comes back on Friday, Dec. 3, with its parade starting at 7 p.m. After, enjoy cookies, hot chocolate and hot apple cider in the gazebo (behind City Hall), and a visit from Santa!
Founders Day committee member Helen Olson said the event is important to Caledonia because it “brings the community together to spread some Christmas cheer...”
“We have been hosting this event for several years, it seems to get bigger and better every year,” she said. “It is amazing how the community comes together to participate in the parade and to also just come out and watch it with their families.”
She encouraged visitors to come early and visit local businesses for holiday deals and meals.
The parade features many great floats that showcase the community’s time and effort into the event.
“Our committee truly loves this event, and it is wonderful to see everyone out enjoying the evening amongst friends and family,” Olson added.
Founders Day committee members include Matt Schuldt, Julie Augedahl, Eric Wurm, Arlene Augedahl, Deb Klinski, Erica and Kevin Jacobson, Joanie Schmidt and Joann Curley. If interested in participating on the committee, contact a current member.
Houston Hollidazzle
Houston’s Hollidazzle comes back on Saturday, Dec. 4, with fun activities for all ages.
Committee member Marlene Schultz relayed the details. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Houston High School, enjoy kids’ activities such as writing letters to Santa, visiting with Santa, purchasing gifts for parents at the Elf Store ($1 purchases), lunch by the Music Boosters and live music from choir members. There will be a movie at 2 p.m. at the elementary school for kids.
The holiday parade will start at 6:30 p.m. Line up is at 6 p.m., at Cross of Christ Church. No registration is required. After the parade, the main city park will be lit up. Hot apple cider and cookies will be available. Stay tuned for the fireworks display.
Merry Market on Main
Formally known as HoHoHokah, the city’s event is now “Merry Market on Main,” and it features outdoor craft vendors lining Main Street. Indoor vendors will be at St. Peter’s School and Hokah’s former City Hall. The event goes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Library director Kirsten Plummer said there are about 30 or more vendors signed up so far, and more were still signing up at the time of this article.
“Over the years, I think this event has helped boost Hokah’s visibility as a community and made the town an annual destination for holiday shopping,” she said.
The market provides a good opportunity for local craftspeople to showcase their creativity and help build their customer base, Plummer added.
“Folks know they’ll have access to local artisans and often people continue ordering custom creations from their favorite vendors,” she said.
With many vendors bringing their goods, the Merry Market on Main offers a different kaleidoscope of items each year, and anyone wanting to browse unique, handmade items should definitely consider stopping in, she added.
Hokah Public Library serves as the main catalyst for Merry Market on Main. Proceeds from concessions and vendor table fees benefits the Friends of the Hokah Library.
Plummer said since the event helps bring local craftspeople, businesses and shoppers together, the library is helping to stimulate the local economy, and that’s just as important.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.