By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Bremer Bank closes its doors on April 15 in Houston, but Rushford State Bank opens a new branch in May in the same location.
Houston residents and businesses were surprised to receive a letter informing them of the decision to close the Houston branch due to digital adoption of online and mobile banking, resulting in a decrease of foot traffic at certain bank locations.
The next closest Bremer Bank locations to Houston are Winona, Minnesota or Onalaska, Wisconsin. Additionally, customers could choose to stick with Bremer through their online account. Customers were also asked to close safe deposit boxes by April 15.
Online and mobile banking statistics were not available from Bremer Bank, but vice president of communications Clarise Tushie-Lessard said, “Like many others in the banking industry, we are seeing digital adoption accelerate throughout our footprint with more and more customers choosing to do their banking online, which has resulted in less foot traffic at certain locations. We are committeed to continuing to serve the Houston community online, via the mobile app, or in-person at our Winona and Onalaska branches.”
Tushie-Lessard did not specify how much of a decrease in foot traffic Bremer Bank saw in order to make the decision to close, but clarified, “Enough less traffic where it doesn’t make business sense to have a physical location.”
According to its website, Bremer Bank recently announced plans to open a branch office on Lake Street in Minneapolis, a new full-service branch in St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood and was recently awarded on the Forbes World’s Best Banks 2021 list.
With Bremer Bank moving out, long-time local Rushford State Bank is looking forward to serving Houston residents and businesses.
Co-owner Jim Robertson said they have not seen a decrease in foot traffic at the bank’s location in Rushford, and doubts they would see a decrease in the new Houston location. The Houston branch will be in the Bremer Bank building, at 108 E. Cedar St., as Rushford State Bank purchased the building.
“We’ve been a small community bank for 155 years. We don’t plan to go anywhere,” Robertson said. “People know us by name and we know them by name. We take care of the customers.”
Customers wanting to join Rushford State Bank will need to create an account with them, as existing Bremer Bank accounts do not transfer to another bank. Executive vice president/general counsel Terry Chiglo said it’s easy to switch, and Rushford State Bank offers free checking accounts.
“It’s very lucrative for them to switch to us. We’re a locally owned bank,” he said. “Come and reach out to us. They’ll see the difference pretty quickly.”
The bank has already held a few events within Houston to meet new customers. Robertson said the bank has worked on expanding its customer base eastward, to Houston and Caledonia. Future events include partnering with American Legion Post 423 and hopefully, JT’s Corner Bar in April, Chiglo said.
As for staffing, Robertson said they would keep their options open and evalute what Houston’s needs are, then figureout how to fill them.
Rushford State Bank is the second-oldest bank in the state, and in 2022 is 155 years old.
