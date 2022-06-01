By Jordan Gerard
I
f there’s one thing Susie Baumgartner enjoys immensely, it would be bowling, and that has gotten her a spot to Orlando, Florida where she will compete in the Special Olympics US Games June 5-11, 2022.
Baumgartner is looking forward to representing La Crescent and the Minnesota team during the competition.
“I like going new places,” she said. “People I know live here. We kind of let people know La Crescent is here. I am happy to be representing La Crescent.”
The first three days of the trip is competition, where she can compete in singles and doubles. Then, athletes can spend time at Disney World, which is hosting the event.
Fundraising for the trip is another way to help out the Minnesota team get to Florida. Susie raised $3,227. Jersey Mike’s Subs partnered with her to help raise funds (the company is also a partner of Special Olympics).
“It’s not mandatory, but it’s nice when the community comes together and wants to support you,” her mom and coach, Margo, said.
Fans can also follow athletes’ progress at https://specialolympicsminnesota.org and can sign up by email or download the app. Opening ceremonies are on June 5 and will be aired by ESPN.
This isn’t Susie’s first rodeo with the Olympics. She’s attended three US games, three World games and volunteered at the previous World games in California. In the past, she was honored to carry the torch through La Crescent, after receiving it from Wisconsin.
This year, Susie is filling in for an athlete who qualified and was chosen, but was unable to attend. She had three months to prepare. She usually practices once a week at PlaMore Lanes in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Athletes must qualify for the US games, and then are drawn at random for the games, in order to give every athlete the experience of national and world games.
The Minnesota team asked her to go as an alternate, and she accepted. Typically, athletes have to interview in the cities before they’re confirmed, but this year she didn’t need to.
“They take everyone in the Special Olympics. We don’t discriminate,” Margo said. “She qualified. Ironically, they told her she didn’t need to come to the interviews because they already know what she can do.”
Her medals, several gold and silver, are a good example, as they’ve spilled out of the display case and hang proudly in her home.
Perhaps the most memorable moment of her bowling career was the first time she attended a world game in 1991, with the team from Winona for track and field. She was the youngest member at 12 years old. When the team was introduced at the Metrodome, Minnesota fans and fans in general cheered loudly.
“They all stood up and cheered because they seen Susie. We had a very hard time getting past them,” she recalled. “It’s something she’ll never forget.”
At the last US games, Susie volunteered in bocce ball and college students participated as unified partners, who combine athletes with and without disabilities. College students remembered Susie from the previous year and were happy to see her.
Though she lives with a mild intellectual disability, Susie doesn’t let that stop her. She lives independently in La Crescent and enjoys her job at Chartwells at a university in La Crosse.
The next US summer games is planned for 2026 in Minneapolis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.