Craig Milkert and Johana Harris from Collaborative Design presented to the Board of Commissioners at its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27 regarding necessary roof repairs for the Houston County Courthouse in Caledonia.

Though the flat sections of the courthouse roof were repaired just a few years ago, the pitches in the roof have remained untouched for quite some time and are in dire need of updates.

courthouse roof 1.jpg

Patches in the Caledonia courthouse show whole sections of shingles that have been blown away by wind and rain.
courthouse roof 2.jpg

Certain sections of the Caledonia courthouse roof shows ware and tear with chipped and broken shingles.
courthouse roof 3.jpg

Rotten and fallen wood trim currently line the Caledonia courthouse roof.

