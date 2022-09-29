Craig Milkert and Johana Harris from Collaborative Design presented to the Board of Commissioners at its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27 regarding necessary roof repairs for the Houston County Courthouse in Caledonia.
Though the flat sections of the courthouse roof were repaired just a few years ago, the pitches in the roof have remained untouched for quite some time and are in dire need of updates.
“There are a lot of missing shingles in certain areas,” said Milkert.
Concerns were especially raised surrounding the practice of keeping the shingles together with staples. Many of these staples are seen in various areas of the pitched roof and several of its shingles are not adequately stabilized, as a result.
Additionally, various other shingles have either been completely swept away, broken or chipped. Rotten and falling wood are also noticeable features of the courthouse roof and are major causes for concern.
Despite the grave necessity of these roof repairs, however, it was noted that the copper gutters that line the roof appear to be in good condition and therefore will not require replacement. The chimney and some of the surrounding metalwork also appear to be in decent shape and, as a result, will not be included in this project.
A question was posed regarding the possibility of replacing the roof with a more durable, metal material, such as tin, as opposed to shingles, in hopes that a metal roof would increase the structure’s longevity. Though the idea was well taken by the board, Collaborative Design had not originally considered the possibility, due to the historic nature of the building.
“It wouldn’t necessarily fit the historic building,” said Milkert.
Despite questions and concerns regarding the history of the courthouse’s exterior, it was reiterated that the roof repair project is not considered a historic restoration and installing a metal roof, as a result, is a likely possibility.
A suggestion was then made to request two alternate bids, one for a metal roof and another for a shingled roof, so as to allow the Board of Commissioners to know all of its options before making any final decisions.
The estimated total cost to replace the pitched roof of the courthouse is $75,000. However, due to other restorative necessities, an additional $10,000 to $20,000 will be needed to replace some of the wooden trim work on the building that is either falling apart or completely weathered away.
Final sentiments of the meeting were summed up by Commissioner Dewey Severson.
“Let’s just get some numbers,” he said.
No decisions regarding the roof repair were made by the Board of Commissioners at this meeting, though it was suggested the project be bid in the near future, therefore allowing construction to start in the Spring, preferably at the beginning of April.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.