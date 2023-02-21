A space utilization study, conducted by Collaborative Design Group (CDG) discussed possible reconfigurations of Houston County departments.
Johana Harris and Tamara Wylie from CDG presented to the Houston County Board of Commissioners at its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Feb. 14. The study consists of three buildings: the Historic County Courthouse, the Justice Center and Community Services.
“The county campus, as I like to call it,” said Harris.
It is notable that, though the Old Jail does sit on the county campus, it is not included in the study.
In preparation for the presentation, staff from CDG met with all 18 departments that operate within these three buildings, in an effort to better understand the buildings’ current and future needs. The ultimate goal of the study is to better optimize the use of county-owned buildings through consolidation, co-location and the elimination of duplicate spaces, while also reducing on-site storage by transferring physical documents into a digital format.
The presentation began by providing color coded maps of all three floors in the Historic Courthouse, the main level of Community Services and the three floors of the Justice Center. This was done to give the commissioners an understanding of where departments are currently housed and how the spaces are being utilized today.
From there, CDG began discussing three different concept options for the Historic Courthouse and how the building could be reconfigured to increase efficiency. Consistent among all three concepts for the Historic Courthouse was the need to increase space for Public Health and Human Services, as well as the need to create a secure entry for that department.
There are a few different ways this can be achieved, however. Concept one proposed moving the EDA office and reconfiguring the License Center, whereas concept two recommended moving the recorder’s office and the License Center. In contrast, concept three is the most condensed and proposed co-locating the Auditor, Treasurer and Recorder all into one space. Concept three also discussed the possibility of relocating Veteran Services and Extension Services out of the Community Services building and into the Courthouse.
With Public Health and Human Services gaining more space in the Historic Courthouse, this would open up more space in Community Services for meeting rooms and training spaces. Though slight changes were proposed for the Justice Center, its concept option was quite similar to how the building operates currently.
“It was a lot of information in a short amount of time,” said Commissioner Severson. “We need to look over everything before making any decisions.”
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
