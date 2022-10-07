Improvements at the Houston County Courthouse in Caledonia remain a focal point for the Board of Commissioners.
The board met at the courthouse 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. County staff discussed the possibility of repaving and reworking the west parking lot of the courthouse, as well as the possible scope and limits of the proposed project.
Major concerns regarding the current parking lot primarily centered around the unevenness of the surface and some areas being less paved than others, due to wear and tear, as well as noticeable cracking in multiple locations. It was also made known that, over the years, many slip and falls have occurred in this parking lot.
The current lack of proper water drainage and how this affects re-freeze during the winter months was also a major topic of concern.
If approved, the proposal would eliminate all of the lot’s old paving and replace it with a new and fresh coat. However, in addition to this revamp, the project also included small redesigns to the space, in an effort to make the parking lot more user friendly.
Some of these proposed redesigns included: extending the sidewalk on E. Washington Street, moving the curb by the handicap spaces 2 feet closer to the building, adding an entry sidewalk to the front, so visitors do not have to walk in the street to get into the building, as well as adding six or seven new parking stalls to the lot.
If approved, the project would also add two new light fixtures to the lot for safety and security purposes. The lot currently only has one light and it would need to be either moved or eliminated, if the project came to fruition.
“It’s a benefit to the courthouse and the public that we serve,” said Commissioner Burns.
The estimated total cost of this proposal is roughly $300,000.
Alternate parking for courthouse staff and visitors was a question, too. The possibility of allowing staff and visitors to surrounding facilities, such as Merchants Bank and St. Mary’s, to temporarily commandeer the county parking lot while the project is being completed was discussed. These businesses have yet to be contacted, so that solution is not yet in place.
It was recommended that the project go out for bid sometime in November, so as to allow the Board of Commissioners to have an exact dollar amount before deciding whether or not to proceed with the proposal.
“I think we need to have the bid, so we can decide what to do,” said Commissioner Myhre.
This sentiment was also reiterated by Commissioner Severson.
“We need to have numbers, in order to make a decision,” said Commissioner Severson.
The Board of Commissioners agreed to bid the project in early November and make its final decision after the numbers come in. No official action was taken at this time.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
