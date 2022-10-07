Improvements at the Houston County Courthouse in Caledonia remain a focal point for the Board of Commissioners.

The board met at the courthouse 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. County staff discussed the possibility of repaving and reworking the west parking lot of the courthouse, as well as the possible scope and limits of the proposed project.

courthouse parking lot 1.jpg

The current courthouse parking lot shows wear and tear with cracks and unevenness.
courthouse parking lot 2.jpg

Handicap stalls in the courthouse parking lot appear in rough shape.

