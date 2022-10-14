old jail.jpg

Caledonia's old historic jail is currently part of an upcoming space study.

Houston County officials are continuing to consider space and facility needs for the future.

The Board of Commissioners met at the Courthouse in Caledonia Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 9 a.m. Tess Kruger came before the board at this meeting to discuss a partnership with the Collaborative Design Group to conduct a space utilization study of county buildings.

Justice Center

Houston County commissioners think the new Justice Center in Caledonia should be included in the new space study from the county.

