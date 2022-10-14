Houston County officials are continuing to consider space and facility needs for the future.
The Board of Commissioners met at the Courthouse in Caledonia Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 9 a.m. Tess Kruger came before the board at this meeting to discuss a partnership with the Collaborative Design Group to conduct a space utilization study of county buildings.
The purpose of this study would be to analyze the various wants and needs of these county buildings, so as to determine how best to use the space.
The study is extensive and would take time, as it requires the Collaborative Design Group to meet with county department heads from each building and work with them to discuss efficiency and how to best operate within the space.
The contract, as it stood at the beginning of this meeting, included three county buildings: the old jail, the Houston County Courthouse and the county services building on Vista. However, early on in the discussion, questions were raised by District 1 Commissioner Eric Johnson regarding the potential need to include the Houston County Justice Center within this study.
Must confusion was raised regarding how the Justice Center got omitted from the proposed study and Commissioner Johnson quickly suggested the possibility of removing the old jail from the contract and replacing it with the new Justice Center.
Though this suggestion was considered by the board, Kruger did say that the substitution, if approved, could potentially force the contract back into renegotiation, as the cost of the study is determined by looking at the complexities of the buildings on the table, as opposed to simply providing a flat rate for each building that is studied.
Discussion then moved toward the possibility of keeping the three county buildings in the current contract and simply adding the new Justice Center, too. If approved, this would increase the cost of the study by $13,250, for a total cost of $63,130.
“I like the idea of all four buildings being included in the study,” said District 4 Commissioner Tessa Walter.
Though no specific action was taken at this time, the Board of Commissioners agreed it would be best to speak with the Collaborative Design Group at a future meeting, in an effort to hash out this confusion and gather more information as to how the inclusion of the Justice Center would impact the study.
Kruger said this future meeting would probably have to be conducted via Zoom, as Collaborative Design Group's representatives Craig Milkert and Johana Harris had already come before the board in person once, and the travel expenses do not make it feasible for the company to do so again.
The board quickly agreed to conducting a Zoom session with Milkert and Harris at a future Board of Commissioners meeting.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
