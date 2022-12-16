Bluff County Collaborative asked students, "What’s next?"
In an effort to help local students better understand the many employment opportunities available to them right here in Houston County, Bluff County Collaborative (BCC) organized a free, informational career tour around Caledonia for Houston County ninth through 12th graders.
Students often think “We need to go to a big city in order to do that and have a thriving career and we don’t need to go to the big metro area. We have marketing needs in a lot of the businesses in our rural communities,” said MaryAnne Smith, Youth Workforce Navigator at BCC.
“We want to keep our local talent, local," she added. "Our communities and schools pour a lot into our young people and we have found that young people don’t always know what professions are available in our rural communities.”
Smith with BCC, Shelly Ellingson with the city of Caledonia, and Brent Schroeder with Caledonia Middle/High School all worked together to coordinate the career tours. The itinerary for the tour consisted of five stops and included guided tours of County facilities, as well as presentations by and Q&A sessions with Houston County professionals.
“Kids can expect to hear from the professionals what their job looks like, what they enjoy about their job, what kind of education training they did to get those positions, as well as a little bit about the personal stories of the professionals,” said Smith, prior to the event.
Students were asked to fill out a brief questionnaire prior to signing up for the BCC career tour. In the questionnaire, students were asked to select their top two career paths from a list of six. The options were: social work & human services, law enforcement, emergency services, criminal justice & legal system, administrative assistance and soil & water conservation. Filling out the questionnaire helped tailor the tours to each individual student, as well as indicated to other participants who in their group were interested in a similar career field.
Buses from Spring Grove, Mabel and Caledonia gathered together bright and early at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 in front of the Caledonia Police and Ambulance Station, as it was the first stop on the tour agenda. Though some 27 students initially signed up for the tour, the group ended up being smaller, due to icy roads and a two hour delay causing Houston students to be unable to participate. The tours typically lasted about half an hour.
Caledonia Ambulance Director Mike Tornstrom gave the students a tour of the Police and Ambulance Department, as well as answered any questions that came up along the way. Tornstrom also presented to the group on what it means to be involved with the Police and Ambulance Department.
From there, the students took a visit to the County Courthouse, where they met with the Houston County Attorney, as well as members of the Houston County Human Services Department. The group took a tour of the County Courthouse, while learning more about the law and what it's like working for Houston County.
Running slightly behind schedule, the career tours then stopped by the Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) in Caledonia, where the students heard from Director David Walter about the many career opportunities the Conservation District offers, including accounting, administration, land management, soils and engineering.
“There is a wide variety of work that comes through here,” said Walter.
Walter also showed the group time lapses of projects the SWCD has done, as well as drone shots.
The final stop of the day was the Caledonia Fire Department, where students spoke with active firemen about the hard work of fighting fires. The students were also educated on the difference between being a volunteer firefighter and an on-staff worker with Houston County.
MaryAnne Smith, Shelly Ellingson, Brent Schroeder and BCC would like to thank all the students who participated in the career tour, as well as all County staff who led the group and spoke with the students.
“The idea of the Bluff County Collaborative is school districts and communities pooling resources to help connect students and employers and all the pieces in-between, to ultimately strengthen the workforce pipeline,” said Smith.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.