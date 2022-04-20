By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia will be the host to a new, free event on April 30 and May 1, and it’s all brought by pedal power.
The “Battle in Bluff Country Omnium” bike races are hosted by the Twin Cities Cycling Club. Chase Wark, head coach of the club at the University of Minnesota, summarized the event.
An omnium is a “bike race event that consists of several different events.” The Battle in Bluff Country will feature a time trial, criterium and road race. A criterium is a “multi-lap event on a closed course for a certain number of laps or a pre-determined amount of time.” Wark describes it similar to a Nascar race for bikes.
“Criterium is kind of like Nascar on bikes. There’s a certain amount of laps they’ll do on city blocks,” he said. “The finish line will be at the intersection of East McKinley and North Marshall.”
Announcers at the event will explain how the race is playing out. Attending the event and watching the cyclists is free. Wark said the best race to watch will be the criterium races, as cyclists come by about every two to three minutes.
The time trial event starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, by the Houston County Fairgrounds and goes until noon. Cyclists will start at the fairgrounds and ride a 9.5-mile course out and back to Malay Road.
At 12:30 p.m., the main criterium event starts and goes until sunset. This event features several different age groups and levels from beginners, intermediate, masters, and pro. There’s also a juniors/kids race. The course is a four-block long closed circuit race behind St. John’s Lutheran Church.
The pro women’s criterium will start at 6 p.m. (running for 50 minutes) and the pro men’s criterium will start at 7 p.m. (running for 60 minutes).
On Sunday, May 1, the road race will start at 8:30 a.m. for the first wave, and 1 p.m. for the second wave. The race will be a 23-mile loop southeast of Caledonia, starting in town, then heading out on County Road 249 to Freeburg, thenup County Road 24 and finally, on County Road 3 back to Caledonia. Beginner levels will race one lap, pro women will do two laps and pro men will do three laps.
Wark expects the event to draw in about 150-200 cyclists, along with their family and friends.
“You get a group of people visiting a small community they wouldn’t otherwise come and visit,” he said. “A lot of people are staying locally, eating at restaurants, touring small shops.”
Many of the participants are cycling hobbyists or ride for supported teams. Anyone with a road bike is able to join in the races in the beginners field, he said.
Registration, categories and cost can be found at https://www.bikereg.com/battle-in-bluff-country-omnium.
Caledonia appealed to Wark and the cycling club because of the challenging terrain. The city was quick to respond and accept this first-time event.
“The acceptance we got from the community and council, right away, was really nice to have,” Wark said. Wark is working with the Sheriff’s Office and police department on safety.
Wark is currently the head coach of the cycling team. He’s cycled competitively for 10 years, but this is his first event as a race director. A recent college graduate, he enjoys cycling as a hobby and hopes to move into the field full time.
“I always biked with my grandma since I can remember. Biking to Dairy Queen with my parents and grandparents,” he recalled.
The best parts about it are the people and communities, he added. He’s previously biked from Winona, Minnesota to New Albin, Iowa.
“Being able to see parts of the world that you wouldn’t see otherwise,” Wark said.
Typically, criterium races are held every Tuesday at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds and there’s usually about five other weekends of racing in Minnesota. The Battle in Bluff Country Omnium will be the only Omnium hosted in Minnesota this year by the cycling club.
