A hot air balloon at the 2021 Caledonia Balloon Rally is inflated ahead of the festivities. The 2022 rally will not see balloons lift off the ground. (File photo)

Set to be hosted Oct. 22 this year, two hot air balloon pilots from the Wisconsin area will be coming to Caledonia to participate in this year’s annual festivities. But things won't quite take off the ground like they have in the past.

In past years, the Balloon Rally has consisted of hot air balloon pilots offering any interested community member the opportunity to take a hot air balloon ride above the town. However, due to weather concerns, as well as unforeseen personal matters, this year’s Balloon Committee has elected to host a balloon glow, as opposed to a balloon rally.

