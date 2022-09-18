Set to be hosted Oct. 22 this year, two hot air balloon pilots from the Wisconsin area will be coming to Caledonia to participate in this year’s annual festivities. But things won't quite take off the ground like they have in the past.
In past years, the Balloon Rally has consisted of hot air balloon pilots offering any interested community member the opportunity to take a hot air balloon ride above the town. However, due to weather concerns, as well as unforeseen personal matters, this year’s Balloon Committee has elected to host a balloon glow, as opposed to a balloon rally.
At this balloon glow, two hot air balloons will be inflated and tethered to the ground starting at 6 p.m. in Veterans Park. Community members are encouraged to stop by and view the balloon display. However, hot air balloon rides will not be offered, nor will community members be able to stand in the baskets.
“It’s just for viewing only,” said Marian Gavin.
This hot air balloon display at Veterans Park was approved by the Caledonia City Council at its monthly meeting on Monday, Sept. 12.
In addition to this balloon glow, many other events will be offered around the community Oct. 22.
Such activities include a vintage and makers market at Mainspring, the first annual Turkey’s Gone Wild smoker cook-off, a Turkey Fest fundraiser, a comedian at Elsie’s Bar and Grill for adults 21+ only, as well as various garage sales.
Scare at the Fair will also be returning and is sponsored by the Houston County Fair Board. A haunted barn will be hosted in the livestock building at the fairgrounds Oct. 21 and Oct. 22, as well as Oct. 28 and Oct. 29. The cost of admission will be $5 per person from 6 to 7 p.m., with the lights remaining on for younger kids. The price of admission will then increase to $10 per person from 7 to 10 p.m., with lights being turned off.
The Scare at the Fair will have multiple rooms. Various community volunteers will also be dressed in character for the haunted barn.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.