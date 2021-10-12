By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Iowan Tim Cloyd has been flying hot air balloons for 14 years.
“I started as a crew member with my wife’s cousin, who is a pilot,” he said last week. “I just fell in love with it, and decided that I’d love to learn to fly. Now I have over 1100 hours in the air in hot air balloons. My son also got his license at the same time... and we shared a balloon. We both have the love of (the) adventure which this is.”
The Argus contacted Cloyd at the International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico. “I’m down here flying,” he said. It’s his first year as “balloon meister” of the Caledonia Balloon Rally, but he’s no stranger to the event.
“I’ve been going to the Caledonia Balloon Rally for 10-11 years, and we’re looking forward to a really good event...” Cloyd reported. “It’s one of the largest fields we’ve had in years.” Eleven balloonists have now signed up for the two-day gathering.
Balloon Committee chairman Mark Schiltz reports that weather permitting, three launch times are planned. On Saturday, October 16, balloons should lift off around 7:30 a.m. from the open area behind Caledonia High School.
An additional launch is also planned for 4:30 p.m. that day. On Sunday, the third launch is scheduled for 7:30 a.m.
Schiltz said that the duties of the balloon meister are many. They are responsible for overseeing the pilots who will be flying, checking on licenses and insurance. “And during the event, he’s going to oversee and continually monitor the weather conditions, making sure that they can fly...” the committee member added. “So he’s got a large amount of responsibility to make sure that safety is there both before and during the event.”
One of those considerations is checking the amount of weight that each balloon can take up, which will affect loading plans. “He also coordinates that,” Schiltz noted. “We just want everybody to be safe.”
Cloyd travels around the U.S. (mainly throughout the Midwest) with his balloon, as well as Canada. He’s even flown in Finland, where he soared near the arctic circle. “We could fly there after midnight,” the pilot noted, “Which was a great experience.”
“What I enjoy most is being able to take people on flights,” Cloyd said. “It’s the experience of a lifetime, and a real thrill to share with them.”
Cloyd’s balloon is named “Son Light,” and is reportedly (at 150,000 cubic feet) one of the largest in the Midwest. It can hold up to six passengers, depending on the air temperature at liftoff. Cooler temperatures give hot air balloons more lift, so they can carry more weight while using less fuel.
In addition, October generally brings less turbulent weather, Cloyd noted.
“We’re excited to bring all the pilots in,” the balloon meister said of the Caledonia Balloon Rally. “We appreciate the host families and the community that supports the event. It’s really great.
“I’ve got to say one thing about flying in Caledonia, that it’s one of the most beautiful areas that I’ve ever flown in. Because of the bluffs and valleys. On one flight I remember, we were flying through one of the valleys and there was about eight bald eagles circling, flying around us as we meandered through the valley. It was just an incredible experience to see that.”
“Every year we look forward to this,” Schiltz said. “Our committee members have been working several months on this... and we’re very happy with our balloon meister this year.”
Pictured on the front page is Cloyd’s balloon, “Son Light.”
Also happening in Caledonia that weekend is a Fall Festival at the City Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Sponsored by Caledonia Public Library, Community Spirit Caledonia, and Friends of the Library, this event is free for all ages. The event will feature a caricature artist, Balloons by Kevin, pumpkin decorating and a costume exchange. Magic by Isaiah will be at noon. A basket raffle will be available, with the winners to be drawn on Dec. 3.
Caledonia will cut the ribbon on its new pocket park on Kingston Street at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The new mural and park will be opened to the public, and community members can meet 3-D mural artist Sarah Pederson of Lucid Painting. Ice cream, popcorn, beverages including hot apple cider will be available, compliments of Community Spirit Caledonia and Street Scapes/Caledonia Green.
Mainspring will host a vintage and makers market at Murphy Law Office parking lot from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring unique vintage and handmade goods. Live music by Aaron VanRavenhorst and by Pine Wilson and Friends will be heard throughout the downtown area as well.
