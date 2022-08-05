On Aug. 4 and Aug. 5, Caledonia’s United Methodist Church hosted its annual backpack giveaway and rummage sale.

The event took place at the church and served not only local residences, but all of Houston County. Thanks to organizers Terry Lauden and Pam Griffith with the United Methodist Church, Jacque Wennes and Julianna Lile with Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove and countless volunteers, an estimated 200 backpacks were distributed to the community.

Youth volunteers organize backpacks in an assembly line fashion. Pictured from left to right: Alex Nelson, Wyatt Nelson, and Aubrey Nutt.
Volunteer Aubrey Nutt poses with new furry friend found amongst the donations.

