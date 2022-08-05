On Aug. 4 and Aug. 5, Caledonia’s United Methodist Church hosted its annual backpack giveaway and rummage sale.
The event took place at the church and served not only local residences, but all of Houston County. Thanks to organizers Terry Lauden and Pam Griffith with the United Methodist Church, Jacque Wennes and Julianna Lile with Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove and countless volunteers, an estimated 200 backpacks were distributed to the community.
Though the content of these backpacks varied from bag to bag, commonly used stuffers were school supplies and hygiene products. Everything at the event was given away for free, thanks to donors like Kelly Meyer and Mike Otomo, as well as local businesses, like MiEnergy, Sterling Pharmacy, Spring Grove Communications, and various Lion’s clubs.
In addition to these donors, the United Methodist Church gave special thanks to those at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove for their help and hard work putting the event together. This event has been a success for many years and has run annually in Caledonia since 2010.
"It started really small, and we’ve just blossomed. … It grows every year,” said Dianne Stevens.
Local kids who came to the event were able to select which backpack they liked to take home with them and many thanked the church staff.
However, this event was not only facilitated in person, but through Houston County Social Services as well. Prior to the giveaway, the United Methodist Church contacted Social Services and received a number of requests for backpacks to be distributed to various individuals, via their social workers.
The church filled these backpacks first, as Social Services have priority, and the array of backpacks and supplies that were left are what was given to the surrounding community at the event.
In conjunction with this backpack giveaway, the church also had a joint rummage sale that included a number of comfort items and clothing for all ages. Though this rummage sale has traditionally been linked with the backpack giveaway, the church was unable to host the rummage sale last year, a result of COVID-19 concerns.
United Methodist Church was pleased to reinstate the rummage sale this past week, and it was a grand success.
In preparation, the Caledonia Elementary School ran a clothing drive to raise donations and made it a healthy competition between the classrooms, with each grade being challenged to bring in the most clothing items.
The Caledonia Rockets 4-H Club also showed its support by committing to a public service project with the United Methodist Church and helped sort an estimated 3,000 clothing items, said Terry Lauden.
