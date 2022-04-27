By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Adaline Grace Marshall knew when she wanted to make her entrance into the world, but she may have rushed it just a bit.
Hokah residents Allison and Tyler Marshall planned for their baby to be born at the hospital, but Adaline had other ideas.
“I reached out to the nurses a couple of times. I told them about the contractions, and they said the first baby usually takes longer, I’d be more comfortable at home,” Allison explained. “I stayed home, and it progressed faster than expected.”
She added her due date was March 26, but on March 13, she thought her water broke. Doctors at the hospital told her it was a partial break, and that Adaline could be born in a day or two, or a couple of weeks. Adaline was still safe on that Sunday.
“It was really up in the air. We didn’t know,” Allison added. “We knew it’d be soon.”
Nurses said she could come in if they chose too, but it might be too soon. So Tyler went to work and planned on bringing things home. Allison busied herself at home. Then things changed.
“In that time, I felt something come out. I grabbed a mirror and saw her head,” Allison recalled. She called Tyler, but he just happened to be on the highway in that one area where there is no service, of course. So she called her parents. Her dad told her to hang up and call 911.
Allison made that call to the dispatchers at 8:27 a.m., and as the two Hokah volunteer emergency medical responders (EMR) were en route and just as they arrived, there was one more contraction and they told her to push. Adaline Grace was born at 8:35 a.m.
“I had so much adrenaline going. It didn’t seem real. I was excited, scared, all of the above,” Allison recalled. More EMTs arrived on scene, followed by Tri-State Ambulance, who cut the umbilical cord.
“The first responders did an awesome job,” Allison said. “It felt like they had done it before, but they hadn’t and they did well under stress.”
It’s an experience that chief Lance Ross, Michelle Spanjers, Autumn Beach, Kevin Kappauf, Kora Kuehl and Cole Flannery can check off their bucket list.
Ross told the Hokah City Council at their regular meeting the department would need to order more. He praised his team and said they do an amazing job.
Crew member Michelle Spanjers said it was something that she thought would never happen to her.
She was working at home when the call came in. When she heard the location of the call, Spanjers didn’t expect anyone at that location to be having a baby. Having lived in Hokah her whole life, she knew which families lived in that area, but hadn’t realized a young family moved in. Since there’s not a lot of people on-call during the day, she decided to punch out of work and take the call.
She was the first on scene, followed closely by Ross, who brought the responder vehicle. At first the front door was locked, but luckily Allison had given the code to dispatch. The next step was finding frantically finding her location in the house.
Once they found her, Spanjers said they talked to her and let her know what was going to happen. Within five minutes, Adaline was born.
“She was an awesome patient,” Spanjers said. “She was a rock star, remaining calm, doing what her body was telling her to do. That was helpful to us. Everything was going as perfect as it could, no major complications.”
Spanjers said Hokah’s first responders have a “team up attitude,” and they work together really well.
Monday, April 18, was a special day for the Marshalls and first responders. They got to meet Adaline and her family.
“It was very exciting. Her family was wonderful,” Spanjers said. “Very often we don’t know the outcome of the call we were at. They brought us cookies at the meeting, we took some photos, and hopefully we get to watch her grow up.”
“She was definitely worth it,” Allison said.
Allison said they appreciate all of the help that Hokah EMS provided and though it may have been out of their comfort zone. The Marshalls hope any future kids will be a little more patient.
“Definitely. I’d rather have it in a hospital with medical staff, but the first responders did an awesome job,” Allison said.
