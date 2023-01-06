Kathi and Alex Schultz took a long time to arrive in Houston, starting out as pen pals in the late '90s, while Kathi was living out west in California.
The two are both Minnesota natives, though, with Kathi hailing from Litchfield and Alex coming from Hill City, near Grand Rapids. One day, while visiting Grand Rapids, Kathi and her family decided to check out the Forest History Center, and an artistic connection to Alex soon blossomed.
“I had been living in California, but I had come back to visit my folks, and we went up to Grand Rapids. I believe it was the weekend of the Fourth of July and not much was open, but we went to the Forest History Center up there,” said Kathi.
According to Kathi, it was while roaming around the Forest History Center that she stumbled upon a table of natured themed pins, earrings and necklaces in the shape of looms, flowers “and other Minnesota stuff.” The designs, made by Alex, were extremely intricate — hand-cut leather and hand-painted with great detail.
A jewelry designer herself, Kathi liked what she saw and purchased some pins and earrings, bringing them back to California. To her delight, Kathi’s friends enjoyed the purchases just as much as she did.
“My friends just went gaga over them, so I ended up giving most of them away,” she said.
Kathi also quickly became interested in the man behind the artwork and reached out to Alex, letting him know how much she and her friends enjoyed his work. Alex appreciated the compliment and the two began a long distance friendship.
“That’s how Alex and I met, ordering his stuff,” siad Kathi.
In addition to the friendship, the pair also became business partners, with Kathi selling Alex’s work to a handful of shops on the west coast. After corresponding for some time, Alex decided to take a leap of faith and came to California to meet Kathi in person.
“We were calling back and forth and back and forth and exchanging information and, long story short, he ended up selling his little — he had a mobile home back then, and he sold it, and he came out to meet me at the end of March in 1990,” said Kathi.
The couple got married six days later and began working together as the creative minds behind Al-Ka-Lines.com. The business name is a combination of Alex and Kathi’s first names and features a wide variety of nature-themed leather jewelry, as well as hand-painted stone owls.
“It is nature-themed, hard cut and hand painted from leather, pigskin and cow hide,” said Kathi. “He started with about half a dozen designs, but it's now about 300 or more. It’s mostly nature, lots and lots of birds, there’s flowers, butterflies, wild animals, some domestic animals, fruits and vegetables.”
According to Kathi, the website functions as a wholesale site for store owners and is “always taking suggestions for new [ideas] if people want different things.”
The couple are very hands on with the business and handle all of the packaging themselves, meaning each delivery is individually wrapped with love and attention by either Kathi or Alex.
“It’s just the two of us,” said Kathi. “We just decided it’s better to limit our size.”
After getting married and living out west for some time, the couple decided to move back to Minnesota. It was while living near Grand Rapids that the couple got connected with Karla Bloem.
Bloem is the executive director of the International Owl Center in Houston. According to Kathi, Bloem discovered the couple's website and reached out asking if the pair could make hand-painted owls out of stone for the International Owl Center’s gift shop.
“She had seen some stone painted owls, not much like what I do, but she asked if I could do some on stone, and I said I’d try, and that has just been growing,” said Kathi.
Stone owls have become increasingly popular at the International Owl Center and come in a variety of sizes, with the smallest estimated to take only a few hours to complete.
“They’re not easy, exactly, but they take a lot less time, because there’s a lot less paint on them and a little less feathering, things like that,” said Kathi.
Kathi and Alex now live in Houston, having moved to the place they are now renting about two years ago. Check out their work at the International Owl Center or online.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
