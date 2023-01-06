Kathi Schultz

Kathi Schultz poses with one of her favorite owl figurines. She and her husband Alex Schultz make art for their online store and currently sell owl items at the International Owl Center.

Kathi and Alex Schultz took a long time to arrive in Houston, starting out as pen pals in the late '90s, while Kathi was living out west in California.

The two are both Minnesota natives, though, with Kathi hailing from Litchfield and Alex coming from Hill City, near Grand Rapids. One day, while visiting Grand Rapids, Kathi and her family decided to check out the Forest History Center, and an artistic connection to Alex soon blossomed.

Kathi Schultz - more stone owl figurines

Stone owl figurines by Alex and Kathi Schultz.
Al-Ka-Lines.com

Al-Ka-Lines.com offers a wide variety of nature-themed jewelry, magnets and more.
Al-Ka-Lines.com - floral designs

Intricate floral designs are just one of my templates available at Al-Ka-Lines.com

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments