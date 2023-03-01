The first of March is a special day for Caledonia Argus delivery man Lambert Staggemeyer, as it marks his 25th year of service with the paper.
Born and raised on a farm, Staggemeyer grew up just across the border in Allamakee County. After completing high school, he joined the Marine Corps, where he served for four years. Upon leaving the corps at 21, Staggemeyer found a dairy farm just east of Eitzen, bought the place and decided to establish new roots in Houston County. He worked that farm for many years, raising milk and beef cows.
Though he has since sold the large farm, he and his wife, Joyce Staggemeyer, still reside in a house that sits on the property. Joyce and Lambert have been married for 55 years and are the proud parents of two boys, Ryan and Ronnie Staggemeyer. The Staggemeyers are also happy to spoil their seven grandkids.
After selling the farm, Staggemeyer had a lot of free time and wished to fill his days working in the community, serving the county he calls home. Tom Murphy was the editor for the Argus at the time and reached out to Staggemeyer. Murphy asked Staggemeyer to take over as the paper’s weekly delivery man.
“This job came up after I sold the milk cows,” said Staggemeyer. “I needed something else to do.”
Staggemeyer looks back fondly on his start with the paper. Though the mornings were early, he recalled with pride getting up every Tuesday and making his journey down to Calmer, Iowa, where the Argus was printed for many years. Calmer is about 55 miles away from Caledonia.
“I liked to get there before they really got going,” said Staggemeyer.
He reminisced on his first 15 years, noting the Argus was the second print off the presses and that he would leave his house just east of Eitzen at 6:30 a.m., in order to make it to Iowa in time to pick up the papers. In his last 10 years working with Calmer, the print time for Argus moved up from second to first off the presses, forcing Staggemeyer to leave even earlier, at 4:30 a.m., to make the print.
“I was always used to it. I got up at 5:30 in the morning to milk cows anyway, so the route was easy,” said Staggemeyer.
The Argus has since changed printers, and an individual from Preston now delivers the paper directly to the Argus office every Tuesday for Lambert to pick up. Though this cuts back on Staggeymeyer’s driving time, he does still miss his visits to Calmer.
“For 24 years, I went down there. I really liked that place,” said Staggemeyer.
In a nod to his old Calmer buddies, Staggemeyer recalled a time two years ago in January, before the Argus made the switch in printers. Staggemeyer had gotten up at his usual 4:30 time and made his way to Calmer and back, picking up the papers for his regular route. Around noon, he found himself near home, grabbing a bite to eat, before continuing with deliveries.
That's when he noticed that Joyce was nowhere to be found.
“I knew that wasn’t good,” said Staggemeyer. “Pretty soon, my oldest boy brought her home, walking with a walker. She broke her ankle that morning.”
Upon seeing his wife’s condition, Staggemeyer called the print company in Calmer, letting them know he won’t be able to come at 4:30 a.m., as he needed “to take care of [Joyce] to get her going in the morning.” According to Staggemeyer, the folks in Calmer were very accommodating and had him rescheduled for 4:30 in the afternoon on Mondays within a day of hearing about Joyce.
“I really miss the people down there,” said Staggemeyer.
Today, Lambert’s mornings start at the Argus office, as opposed to the plant in Calmer. He travels to some 20 stops in Houston County and New Albin, Iowa every week, delivering papers to all Argus customers. He has never missed a Tuesday due to harsh weather conditions, though there have been some close calls in his 25 years.
Staggemeyer expressed gratitude and admiration, not only for Argus employees, but for counter sales and Post Office workers he sees every week as well.
“I look forward to every Tuesday; I really do,” said Staggemeyer. “You meet all these people, and they’re all friendly. They also talk to you as soon as you walk in.”
“We’ve got to keep this paper going,” said Staggemeyer. “Once you lose that local paper, you lose a part of the town.”
