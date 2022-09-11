2022 Applefest will be held in La Crescent from Thursday, Sept. 15 to Sunday, Sept. 18.
All events hosted in previous years will be returning this year, including a reincarnation of the Senior Citizen Luncheon on Friday, Sept. 16.
Due to safety concerns, in the past Applefest was unable to offer the Senior Citizen Luncheon as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the luncheon is back on the docket for 2022 and will be returning for its first year back.
The menu for this luncheon, as well as who will be providing the meal are both yet to be determined by the Applefest Board.
The board additionally added bingo to this year’s schedule for Saturday, Sept. 16, as well as an increased number of events for kids.
Musical performances in the King Apple Tent include The Weathered Pigs, Hillbilly Rocketship and Sexy Grandpa. According to Applefest president Mandi Lenser, the Weather Pigs is a grunge and alternative rock group featuring influential songs from the ‘90s and Hillbilly Rocketship is a popular performance band that plays country favorites.
Lenser expressed much excitement regarding this year’s Applefest, stating “we look to have a lot of fun” this next weekend.
The Applefest Board also hosted an Apple Cobbler Golf Scramble on Sept. 10. Team Baumgarnter walked away with a first-place win. Team Dorschner took second.
Honorable mentions include Rich Kaiser with longest putt, Ryan Lemke with closest to the pin, Roy Lemke with closest to the flag and Sam Wieser with longest fairway drive.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
