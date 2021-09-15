By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
A late summer, early fall event wraps up the bulk of town celebrations in Houston County with Applefest in La Crescent.
Taking place Sept. 16-19, the Applefest board is excited to welcome back visitors to the Apple Capital of Minnesota, and has an exciting schedule of events planned this year.
Applefest board president Megan Schossow said just about everything is returning, including the carnival, parade, beer tent. Face painting and balloon animals are two new events on the grounds this year.
“Everyone should come to Applefest. We have a great time,” she said. “It’s family-friendly, we get to be outside and enjoy ourselves in a way we haven’t in a long time.”
This year is the 73rd Applefest, and the board is looking forward to having a traditional fest this year.
“It brings the community together. It really bonds us,” Schossow added. “We rely on our businesses. We give back to the community, if anyone needs donations or help, that’s what we’re here for.”
The board has 12 members, several volunteers working in the King Apple Tent and a lot of alumni that help throughout the weekend. All of that makes a successful Applefest weekend.
While some events have already taken place, such as the Apple Cobbler Golf Tournament on Sept. 11, and Apple History Trivia Night on Sept. 14, the bulk of the events start Thursday, Sept. 16. The Little King/Little Miss Pageant takes place at 6 p.m. in the King Apple Tent.
Carnival rides return each day with several times for wristband hours. Thursday and Friday’s hours are 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday’s hours are 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday’s hours noon to 4 p.m. Regular carnival hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.
Entertainment for Thursday is the band “Overplayed,” beginning at 7 p.m. in the King Apple Tent.
Friday, Sept. 17 begins with a senior citizen luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are available at Quillin’s.
The tapping of the Red Apple Keg takes place at 7 p.m. in the King Apple Tent, followed by the “Caminos” at 8 p.m.
Start your Saturday, Sept. 18 morning off with a scenic 5K Run to the Edge, starting at Quillin’s in La Crescent and ending at La Crescent Methodist Church. Registration includes a long sleeve T-shirt and a bag of apples. Prizes for the top three men and women will be awarded for each age group. Proceeds from the race will go toward a variety of local charities and toward two college scholarships (one boy and one girl).
Chalk Fest will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at La Crescent-Hokah High School.
An arts and craft fair will be held Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the high school. A flea market will also be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. as well (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday).
Don’t miss the kiddie parade this year, starting at 11 a.m. This year’s theme is “Red Royalty.” Line-up starts at Crucifixion Church parking lot. Followed by the kiddie parade are big wheel races, starting at 11:30 a.m.
The La Crescent Area Historical Society will have orchard tours and educational information about the apple industry in La Crescent. Stop by their location at 328 S. 3rd St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A corn hole tournament will start at 12:30 p.m. at the King Apple Tent. Registration starts at 11:30 a.m.
The La Crescent Snowmobile Club will host a Presidents Reception at 4:30 p.m. Pre-purchased tickets are required. Contact hospitality@applefestusa.com for tickets.
Join the Applefest committee for the coronation of Miss La Crescent and her royalty court, at 7 p.m. at the high school fine arts center. The Man and Woman of the Year will also be announced. Tickets are available at the door, Merchants Bank and Quillins.
Entertainment on Saturday will include two acts: Ryan Howe at 5 p.m. and the Weathered Pigs at 8 p.m., in the King Apple Tent.
Sunday, Sept. 19 wraps up Applefest with the King Apple Parade, starting at 1 p.m. Parade entries can register through the events page at www.applefestusa.com.
The Apple Annies are back and will give a performance at 4 p.m. in the King Apple Tent. The final entertainment act will be Pigtown Fling, at 6 p.m.
Visit www.applefestusa.com or La Crescent Applefest on Facebook for the latest information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.