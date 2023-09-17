2023 Applefest - kiddie parade (4-h club bakers)

During the Kiddie Parade, participants, including local 4-H members, dressed in a fun baker theme.
2023 Applefest - fest grounds (corn hole)

Bags for the annual Corn Hole tournament flew at 1 p.m. Saturday, just outside the King Apple Tent at the Applefest grounds.
2023 Applefest - big wheel races (2)

Following the Kiddie Parade, the Crucifixion School parking lot in La Crescent was awash with people for Big Wheel Races.
2023 Applefest - kiddie parade (cub scouts)

Amidst a beautiful scenery of newly changed leaves, the La Crescent Cub Scouts kicked off Saturday's Kiddie Parade.
2023 Applefest - kiddie parade (pie)

Judges from the Applefest Kiddie Parade voted and gave out ribbons in a contest for best baking themed float.
2023 Applefest - fest grounds (rides)

In true carnival fashion, many fun rides were open for use at this year's Applefest.
2023 Applefest - kiddie parade (little miss king & queen)

Former Little Miss Apple Eden Carlson and La Crescent Little King Lyndon Lambrecht give a royal wave.
2023 Applefest - big wheel races (1)

A line of brought and borrowed big wheels could be seen single-file in anticipation for the races.
2023 Applefest - kiddie parade (Girl Scouts)

The La Crescent Girl Scouts were all smiles throwing candy to parade goers.
2023 Applefest - kiddie parade (royality)

Miss La Crescent Kiersten Bakalars, along with 1st and 2nd princesses Kaitylyn Miller and Nicole Rudert danced with attendees during the Applefest parade.
2023 Applefest - fest grounds

Despite some rain, the 2023 Applefest grounds remained busy with people.
  

