featured Applefest 2023 draws a crowd in La Crescent By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Rachel Stock Author email Sep 17, 2023 Sep 17, 2023 Updated 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save During the Kiddie Parade, participants, including local 4-H members, dressed in a fun baker theme. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Bags for the annual Corn Hole tournament flew at 1 p.m. Saturday, just outside the King Apple Tent at the Applefest grounds. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Following the Kiddie Parade, the Crucifixion School parking lot in La Crescent was awash with people for Big Wheel Races. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Amidst a beautiful scenery of newly changed leaves, the La Crescent Cub Scouts kicked off Saturday's Kiddie Parade. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Judges from the Applefest Kiddie Parade voted and gave out ribbons in a contest for best baking themed float. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com In true carnival fashion, many fun rides were open for use at this year's Applefest. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Former Little Miss Apple Eden Carlson and La Crescent Little King Lyndon Lambrecht give a royal wave. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com A line of brought and borrowed big wheels could be seen single-file in anticipation for the races. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com The La Crescent Girl Scouts were all smiles throwing candy to parade goers. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Miss La Crescent Kiersten Bakalars, along with 1st and 2nd princesses Kaitylyn Miller and Nicole Rudert danced with attendees during the Applefest parade. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Despite some rain, the 2023 Applefest grounds remained busy with people. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Featured Local Savings Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rachel Stock Author email Follow Rachel Stock Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Special Feature Caledonia Faces + Places July 2023 Jul 19, 2023 0 Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Caledonia Argus News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.