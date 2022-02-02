Argus Staff
Small, rural emergency departments across the country are facing a shortage of volunteers, and several departments in Houston County are not alone.
Over the course of a few council meetings in 2021, it was clear that departments in Brownsville, Hokah and Houston were in need of crew members. Especially for Houston, where they were close to losing their license as a full-service ambulance crew.
Now, the people behind the emblems are stepping up to find new ways to recruit, train and retain new members so that rural cities can keep their services.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Fire Protection Association published a report on the number of volunteer firefighters in the United States. Those numbers have been shrinking. In 2015, there were an estimated 814,850 volunteer firefighters serving the nation, while two years later, the number had declined to 682,600.
A 2019 report from NBC News noted similar shortages in EMS/ambulance volunteers throughout rural America. One aspect of that report notes that unlike police and fire departments, “EMS agencies are not considered an essential, or required service in more than half the country.”*
How are some of our local small town Fire/EMS/Ambulance Departments doing?
“Over the last six to seven years we’ve seen our number of firemen slowly dropping,” Hokah Fire Department chief Lance Ross said recently. “But the last two years we did pick up four new people and they’re in the process of undergoing training, so we’re starting to see a little bit of rebound. We’re heading in the right direction, but we still have openings that we’re trying to fill.”
Hokah’s department now includes eight first responders, nine firefighters, and eight firefighter/first responders.
“We try to promote doing both EMS and fire training,” the chief said. “The majority of our calls are EMS. Last year we had 71 EMS calls and seven that were either fire calls, or fire/EMS.”
Brandon Frank serves as training officer for the Brownsville Fire Department. “We had around 15 members five years ago,” he stated. “We’ve dipped and grown over the years ... We’ve got down to around 12 members a few years ago, and then there ends up being a resurgence. A new wave of people who end up coming in, and that’s where we are today, with 17 members right now.”
Houston Fire Department chief Steve Skifton reported that “Our crew numbers five years ago was 25, and right now I have 23.”
Houston Community Ambulance Service director Christine Cox said, “Five years ago the crew was 17 strong, currently, the roster is down to 10. The crew has been reduced by nearly one-half, however, the same number of shifts remain and need to be filled.”
That need was first discussed at a committee meeting on June 24, 2021, and brought to the July 12, 2021 council meeting. City administrator Michelle Quinn relayed the department needed 10 more members to be comfortably staffed.
If the ambulance cannot hire more staff, the city could lose its license to have a full ambulance service and would be reduced down to first responder status, which leads to using services outside of the city and EMTs not arriving quickly enough. The city needs 24 hours, 7 days a week, 365 days a year staffed in order to retain its license.
Quinn added the Minnesota State High School League requires an ambulance on site at sporting events, and the cost could be up to $1,000 per night. With weekly sporting events throughout the school year, that could be a sizable expense.
The committee met with local employers as well, searching for solutions that would allow personnel to leave work and go on calls during the day.
At the July 12 meeting, council member Cody Mathers said, “The word ‘crisis’ might be appropriate. We’re very close to losing our compliance. As a community, we need to find ways to support them, or we’re going to be in that first responder situation, waiting for an ambulance from Caledonia, Rushford, Tri-State, Winona and have to pay that.”
All four departments report that finding people who have the time needed to devote to training is a challenge.
“I believe there are several reasons why it is difficult to get new people to serve on the ambulance crew, most notably the initial training requirements which includes 180 hours of training and successful completion of skills and knowledge testing,” Cox stated.
One of those barriers is the significant amount of time that people need to commit, and after the initial training, continuing education is often required throughout the person’s tenure with the service. Many members who serve on the crews have full-time jobs and raise families, so they donate what time they have available following their other commitments, she added.
Firefighters agreed.
“I think the biggest thing is that there’s getting to be an awful lot of training hours when you first get on a fire department,” Skifton said. “When we put on new members we sent them through firefighter 1 and 2 certification, and that takes 125 hours of training and testing. And we also encourage new members to get EMR training, which is an additional 80 hours. So usually within the first three years of being on the fire department, they’re putting in over 200 hours of training, in addition to a couple of meetings a month, plus the time spent when you go to calls ... So, it might not fit in with whatever else they’ve got going on in life.”
Ross noted that many people are so busy that they don’t have the time to commit to classes to get certified, or even just staying up to date on monthly trainings.
“When we get new people we try to explain what the commitment is going to be, and that can shy people away, knowing how many hours (of training) that they have to take to get into the fire department or the EMS,” he said.
Frank said, “Life is just busier these days.... That’s the thing I hear from people when I approach them. ‘I’m too busy doing this, I’m too busy doing that...’ Kids are in activities, etc. And I’m told that since people move around more these days, [so] there isn’t quite the connection to the community...”
Why is it important that small towns retain their emergency services, and have local people in those jobs?
“It is important for a small town like Houston to maintain their BLS (basic life support) ambulance service because those served by the Houston Ambulance would likely wait in excess of 20 minutes for services from another community,” Cox noted. “This would impact outcomes. It is important to have residents or people who work in the community to staff the ambulance service to ensure minimal wait times for response.”
Like other rural towns, Houston has an aging demographic and is home to Valley View Manor, Heritage Court Assisted Living and Valley View Care and Rehab. It’s important to have an ambulance service who can serve that demographic, and it takes many crew members to staff the service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days of a year.
“They live and work here, so they’re the ones that are going to be here when the calls are going out,” Skifton said. “So it’s the fastest response time. And you don’t want to lose your services where you’re relying on somebody to come from somewhere else. If Houston didn’t have their own ambulance service then they’d have to rely on either Caledonia or Tri-State out of La Crosse, and when you are in a time of need, you don’t want to wait that extra time for someone to get to you.”
Ross agreed. “It allows quicker response time. The more responders that you have locally, the sooner help can get to people in need. For Hokah or even Brownsville, if we have to wait for Tri-State to get there, the patient could be waiting 10, 15, 20 minutes longer than we would first get there, depending on how busy Tri-State is with their call volume.”
“In an actual life or death scenario, those minutes matter,” Frank said. “You’ve got Tri-State Ambulance coming from La Crosse, and depending upon what they have going on and where their closest ambulance is... it could be close to 30 minutes before they get to a site such as Hillside Drive. A lot can go wrong in that time, so you need somebody there to fill that gap...
“Our role as first responders is getting there and providing that lifesaving care, that comfort to the patient, the family, let them know everything is going to be okay. As Tri-State shows up, then we hand off that patient. Also, I think it really helps the community when a friendly face that you know walks through your door.”
Read part two in next week’s Argus to learn about the solutions these departments are using to recruit and train new members.
