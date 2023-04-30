A family of seven, composed of Kelsey, Raymond and their five children, the Andersons moved to La Crescent about 10 years ago and opened a mobile coffee trailer seven months ago in September 2022. The trailer could be seen around town at graduation parties, weddings, festivals, fairs and more. In the winter months, the trailer could also be seen parked for hockey games and at Bauer’s Market in La Crescent.
“We do lots of vendor events and parties, that kind of stuff,” said Kelsey. “There are so many different events and opportunities. It’s been awesome.”
The trailer is now parked at 28 N. Walnut St. in La Crescent, where, according to Kelsey, Affogato Lane Coffee is to open a storefront “sometime in May or early June.” The small blue trailer is accessible Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We decided to bring the trailer right where the new shop will be, to kind of get people used to coming to the spot,” said Kelsey Anderson.
The Anderson source their coffee beans from Carlson Roasting Company in Houston, as well as Bean Juice in La Crosse and plan to expand their menu options for the storefront, which will offer indoor and outdoor seating.
The mobile venture features a wide variety of menu options, including espresso drinks, hot teas, homemade cold brew, smoothies and frappes, as well as daily baked goods from Linda’s Bakery. The shop additionally serves items from Bloedow Bakery on Saturdays. Bloedow is a bakery based in Winona that is famous for its delicious donuts, particularly their maple long johns.
The shop will continue its daily wholesale bakery, while adding more breakfast items like sandwiches, yogurt and possibly waffles, as well as soft serve ice cream. Online ordering will also be available and the portable trailer will carry on as an aspect of the business, operating by appointment only.
“We’re looking forward to having an indoor shop,” said Kelsey. “We’re so excited.”
Kelsey is originally from Rochester and her husband, Raymond, from a town near Baraboo, Wisconsin. A registered nurse, Kelsey works in Winona, whereas Raymond is the lead pastor at Zion Evangelical Church in Brownsville. Though neither have any technical training in the coffee industry, they both enjoy a good cup of joe.
“The barista skills weren’t something we had under our belt, but we did a ton of research and lots of experimenting,” said Kelsey.
Though the couple has no formal training, the Andersons looked around their community and quickly noticed a lack of access to coffee in the area. After doing ample research and listening to many others vocalize the desire for a coffee shop in La Crescent, the pair decided to take the leap of faith and opened the portable trailer.
“La Crescent doesn’t have a coffee shop, so it was definitely a need,” said Kelsey. “We thought, ‘Why don’t we just do it? Why don’t we just try?’”
In an effort to stand apart, the name Affogato Lane Coffee sort of fell into Kelsey’s lap. A traditional Italian coffee dessert, Affogato is not a readily available commodity in Minnesota and, recognizing the dessert’s exotic nature, the Andersons believed it to be perfect for their startup.
“Not a lot of coffee shops around this area serve affogato and it’s just a cool word, we thought,” said Kelsey. “We wanted to incorporate that into our name and then we put it together with the word Lane.”
The shop does serve Affogatos and the sweet has quickly become a crowd favorite.
“Our main goal is bringing the community together with coffee,” said Raymond.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
