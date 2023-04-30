There is, soon to be, a new shop in town.

A family of seven, composed of Kelsey, Raymond and their five children, the Andersons moved to La Crescent about 10 years ago and opened a mobile coffee trailer seven months ago in September 2022. The trailer could be seen around town at graduation parties, weddings, festivals, fairs and more. In the winter months, the trailer could also be seen parked for hockey games and at Bauer’s Market in La Crescent.

2023 Affogato Lane Coffe - Kelsey & Raymond Anderson

Kelsey and Raymond Anderson are the proud owners of Affogato Lane Coffee in La Crescent.
2023 Affogato Lane Coffe - blue trailer

The Anderson's a proud to serve the La Crescent community with its mobile coffee trailer.
2023 Affogato Lane Coffee - storefront

The storefront for Affogato Lane Coffee is in the final stages of its renovations.

“It’s really coming along. All the big work is pretty much done,” said Kelsey. “It was an office space before this, so to turn it into a restaurant or coffee shop is a big build out.”
2023 Affogato Lane Coffee - menu

The blue trailer, parked outside Affogato Lane Coffee offers a wide variety of beverage items for customer enjoyment.
2023 Affogato Lane Coffee - Lotus drink

The lotus energy drink are a crowd favorite, made from a green coffee bean that can be paired with any syrup.

“It’s pretty much coffee based, but it doesn’t taste like coffee,” said Raymond Anderson.

