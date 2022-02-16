Argus Collaboration with Houston County
Assessor Luke Onstad
Houston County assessor Luke Onstad reports that property owners should know that when April valuation statements arrive, there will be some fairly significant changes.
Those notices will address taxable values that 2023 property taxes will be based on. At the same time, taxpayers will also get their 2022 statements for taxes payable this year (based on current taxable values).
“Our county will be getting 20% across the board increase to homes,” Onstad said. “As with last year this percentage will vary slightly per parcel depending on the value of land on the parcel compared to buildings. However, everyone will see the 20% increase on buildings.”
The assessor stated that by separating out certain areas (neighborhoods), taxable values can more closely track actual sales-based values.
“This year we have created some new neighborhoods in order to break out certain areas in our county that show a larger distance from sales value compared to our estimated market value,” he noted. “Areas such as Marina Drive in Brownsville City. Previously, those parcels were factored in with the rest of the city for sales ratio. When I look at the sales in Brownsville City from this past year - the sales on Marina Drive - our ratio was in the 50% range. However, in the main part of the city our ratio was in the upper 70% range.
“So by splitting out Marina Drive to their own neighborhood, I am able to give those houses a larger increase on top of the 20% that the county is already getting, but not give the rest of the city such a large jump when the 20% the county is getting will get them into compliance.”
And in Brownsville Township, “We added Swan View Lane. They will see an additional 20% increase on buildings as well...
“Other areas this year that will see more than the 20% county-wide increase will be Valley High Golf Course (51 houses will see an additional 50% increase), Janell Ave - La Crescent Township (6 houses will see an additional 25% increase), La Crescent Township Residential (19 Houses will see an additional 12% increase, and Hokah City (297 houses will see an additional 12% increase).
“In La Crescent City we broke out four areas,” Onstad reported. “They will be La Crescent City (1807 houses, 13% additional increase), Eagles Landing (20 houses, 11% additional increase), Orchard Valley (20 houses, 13% additional increase), La Crescent - Shore Acres (101 houses, no additional increase on houses, however we performed a quintile review this year, which changed houses there around 10%, and land values will increase 50% on average)... We did however adjust how land was valued that has houses, which will affect improved land values.”
Farmers should also be aware of some changes.
“We will be increasing woods and tillable land values by 15%,” Onstad said. “This amounts to a $400/acres increase in woods land and 790/acres on our average (70 CER) rate. Tillable will increase by the percentage for each CER rate. This will help to equalize the value increases and not put more burden on lower value properties.
“What I mean by this is, say a property has tillable land valued at $3,500/acre and another property has tillable land valued at $5,500/acre. If I did a straight $800/acre increase, then the lower value property would be getting a larger value increase percentage-wise. Our top rated CER tillable land will go to $8,625 from $7,500. Waste land will be lowered to $2,000/acre from $2,900/acre.”
The Green Acres program will come into play as well. Onstad said that it should be noted that Green Acres and Rural Preserve programs are “only for homestead properties that apply and qualify for the program. (They) must have at least 10 tillable acres...”
That said, “We will be implementing a Green Acre Deferral on tillable land for the first time,” the assessor stated. “This will also be implemented by a percentage and not a flat price per acre increase. This will have the same affect in equalizing the taxable amount of tillable land based on value. Tillable land in Green Acres and Rural Preserve will now be taxed at 87% of the value. Woods land in the program will still be taxed at $2,000/acre with the market value increasing to $3,300/acre.”
The assessor also noted, “When an ‘across the board increase’ is given, it does not affect the tax burden. Everyone’s tax burden virtually stays the same in this scenario unless levies are changed. The assessor’s office does not determine the tax amount, the levy, or the tax rate. The levy amount is determined by city, county and township boards, which is the amount of money needed to cover the services provided and to operate.
“The assessor’s office is required by law to set values in a 90% to 105% range of the median of what properties are selling for. So in reality the buyers and seller determine values based on what they are paying for property. Just because values increase does not mean taxes increase at the same percentage. This is important to remember.”
For those who want to dive a little deeper into how the process works, the assessor recommends a pair of videos that are now available on the Houston County website. They are:
