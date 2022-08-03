One Caledonia is helping locals connect to their community through music.

Audrey Almo started taking accordion lessons at the age of 10 in La Crosse. She was a member of Danny’s Accordion Band, alongside her sister Yvonne and played on both radio and television stations in her youth. The band would travel around the Coulee Region, spreading joy and music wherever they went.

The Almo sisters accordian band
Audry Almo (3rd row, 4th person in) and sister Yvonne Almo (2nd row, far right) pose with Danny's Accordion Band before a radio broadcast.
Audrey Almo featured photo
Audrey Almo sits for a photo at her home in Caledonia.

