One Caledonia is helping locals connect to their community through music.
Audrey Almo started taking accordion lessons at the age of 10 in La Crosse. She was a member of Danny’s Accordion Band, alongside her sister Yvonne and played on both radio and television stations in her youth. The band would travel around the Coulee Region, spreading joy and music wherever they went.
After she got married, Almo’s accordion playing came to a halt, as family obligations took up most of her time. Fortunately, however, this separation did not last, and in the early 1980s, Almo realized she missed the accordion dearly and decided her musical hiatus must come to an end. She picked up her instrument once more and has played almost daily ever since.
While living in the cities, Almo volunteered to play music at various nursing homes. She recalls livening up Friday night dances at the Sunrise Assisted Living facility in St. Paul and the smiles on residents' faces as she performed familiar favorites.
“It’s my God-given gift that I want to give back," she said.
Ten years ago, after her time in the cities, Almo’s mother was moved to a nursing home in the Caledonia area as a result of health issues. It was then that Almo decided to leave Minneapolis and come to Caledonia to be closer to her family. Thankfully, this move did not stifle Almo’s passion for the accordion, and she continued her volunteer work in the Caledonia community today.
Almo is known to play at nursing homes throughout Houston County and will be at the Caledonia Historical Society with her accordion every day from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21 during the Houston County Fair. She has performed at the Historical Society during the county fair for many years and enjoys giving local kids the opportunity to test out her instrument for themselves.
She has also played at cabin campfires for family and friends, as well as wedding anniversaries and birthday parties.
“I just play whenever anyone asks me," she said.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
