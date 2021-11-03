By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
When weather conditions give you two good days of balloon flying weather, you take advantage and complete your goal of taking two families on their first balloon flight.
That’s exactly what pilot Terry Dorshorst and his wife Barb accomplished on Oct. 22 and 23. Since weather conditions were not favorable for flight during the Balloon Rally, they weren’t able to fly with Russ and Vicki Breeser and Dan Bauer’s family.
Dorshorst said the two weekends’ weather was a “world of difference.” Whereas one balloon had an exciting take off, other balloons did not launch on the Balloon Rally weekend. With a little luck, the weather straightened itself out just right for the two flights.
“We had the right weather pattern for a couple of days,” he said. “When you’re a balloon pilot, you’re kind of an armchair weatherman. We talk to other pilots, and the weather service, watch the weather and the patterns. We got a two-day window and it worked.”
Barb took off work early that Friday, Oct. 22, and they headed for Caledonia under blue skies and calm wind.
Dorshorst has been a pilot for about 13 years, with 12 of those spent coming back to Caledonia again and again. The pilot before him brought Dorshorst here to show him the ropes when he was just starting out.
“The community’s been great. They’re embracing balloons because of the sponsors who bring us,” he said. “They’re passionate about ballooning.”
Not only is the flight itself exciting, but taking people up for the first time is fun to see. It’s a bag of mixed emotions during the first balloon ride, but a one-time experience that is thrilling.
“They were thrilled that we came back,” Dorshorst said. “I think it probably surprised them that we came back to make it happen.”
Passengers often help out with setting up the balloon, such as spreading out the balloon, inflating it and setting it up right for flight mode. Dorshorst said it’s the sponsors and community that makes it possible for pilots to come and fly. Volunteers help with lodging, feeding the pilots and other needs.
“Without them, we wouldn’t be there,” he said. “I’m just one spoke in a whole process to make this happen. We’ll be back next year and we love to come to Caleodnia.”
Dorshorst has flown around the U.S. at various rallies in his balloon, “Livin’ It Up,” including the big one in Albuquerque.
Passengers Vicki and Russ Breeser were very surprised when they got the call to take the balloon ride. With the flights cancelled the previous weekend, they thought that was their last chance to fly.
“We were very, very surprised and so excited,” Vicki said. “It’s something that we’ve never done before.”
Their first flight experience was memorable. Vicki said the first few minutes felt a little funny, but when they were up in the sky just floating, it was nice and quiet. Dorshorst was able to fly the balloon up high and down low, so low that the basket touched the tips of cornstalks, and back up again.
“We were going about two to four miles per hour. It was so peaceful, and that’s what we need right now,” she said. “Some peace.”
Russ is fighting an incurable type of kidney cancer. Caledonia Haulers, where he worked before he retired, sponsored the Breeser’s balloon ride.
“I really, really thank Terry and Barb for going above and beyond,” Vicki said. “They didn’t have to come back to do this, but it’s greatly appreciated.”
She also mentioned a successful benefit held for Russ in August, and thanked the community for their support.
“Everyone was so amazing,” she added. “This community just keeps us going and we feel the love. We definitely do.”
The second ride of the weekend was for Dan Bauer and his kids. Dan is also fighting cancer, and wasn’t able to fly with his kids, Adam and Aubrey and niece Abby, so they took the flight for him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.