Coey-Bernau

The new year brings a new start for Krista Coey-Bernau, as she joins the ABLE Inc. team as its new executive director.

Bernau took over as executive director for ABLE Inc. shortly after Thanksgiving in November 2022, following the retirement of Gail Meyer. Prior to her retirement, Meyer served as executive director at ABLE Inc. for over 30 years.

Brenda Whitmore and David Adams pose for a fun photo while spending a day out on the water with ABLE Inc.
Azaria Hoopingarner Gorham and Amanda Hennessy snap a sweet together while on a fun boat with with ABLE Inc.
Eric Loken, Jacob Siegler and Brent Wieser get in the holiday spirit with a visit from Santa.
Kathy Roberts and Kyle Turner enjoy time together as part of the ABLE Inc. family.
Tammy Powell and Kyle Turner are all smiles on a boat trip with ABLE Inc.

