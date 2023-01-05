The new year brings a new start for Krista Coey-Bernau, as she joins the ABLE Inc. team as its new executive director.
Bernau took over as executive director for ABLE Inc. shortly after Thanksgiving in November 2022, following the retirement of Gail Meyer. Prior to her retirement, Meyer served as executive director at ABLE Inc. for over 30 years.
With the new year in mind, Bernau is excited to take on this new position and is determined to help ABLE Inc. succeed in 2023.
“I have a lot of goals, especially for ABLE. I would say that my number one goal is kind of getting through this employee shortage,” said Bernau.
There are many job opportunities currently available at ABLE, particularly at its Caledonia location.
“Caledonia, definitely, we need staffing,” said Bernau. “We have an aging staffing population in Caledonia, so we have a very long list of individuals who would love to retire at some point.”
All open positions at ABLE Inc. are available to browse on the company’s website.
Bernau also commented on the need for change at ABLE, particularly in regard to employee services and the company’s overall morale.
“I would just say, kind of doing a little overhaul on ABLE, our benefits, our culture, things like that,”said Bernau.
ABLE Inc. is a fixture in the Houston County community, providing residential care to individuals with disabilities.
When asked to explain a little bit more about the day to day operations at ABLE, Bernau stated “we help with life skills, whether it’s helping teach doing laundry or guiding people in doing laundry, cooking or even if we’re just cooking the meals for them, grocery shopping, taking care of household needs, going out on goings, things like that.”
“It’s kind of anything that helps you build your own independence,” said Bernau
ABLE Inc. serves most of its clientele by providing residential services, including access to four to five bedroom houses that are staffed 24-hours a day. ABLE currently has facilities in both La Crescent on Lancer Boulevard, and Caledonia on Loeffler Avenue. ABLE currently has 29 individuals living in residential spaces in Caledonia and 27 in La Crescent.
In addition to its residential services, ABLE also provides in-home care to a select group of individuals.
“In-home care is individuals who live out in the community, whether they live independently and just need a little extra help, maybe grocery shopping or balancing their checkbook, or they have guardians and might live with their parents or another relative,” said Bernau.
Five individuals in the Houston County community are currently receiving in-home care, provided by ABLE Inc.
“We usually have quite a bit more in-home, but with COVID, our restrictions we couldn’t do a lot of different in-home care and then, once our restrictions lessened, our staffing became an issue. So, we have suspended quite a few of those services and just kept them up for people who truly didn’t have any other outside support going on,” said Bernau.
Prior to starting at ABLE, Bernau previously worked with nonprofits in La Crosse, most notably as the Social Services Director for the Salvation Army and a grant worker for Catholic Charities. Bernau also proudly served in the US military for 14 years. She celebrated her retirement from duty on Dec. 12 of 2022.
However, Bernau is no stranger to ABLE. Not only does she live in La Crescent just a few doors down from an ABLE home, but her mother also worked for ABLE when she was a baby, before the organization became known as ABLE Inc.
“I would like to say that I am very honored that ABLE picked me as the new executive director. I am really excited, especially to see just the changes that happen over the next year and to be part of ABLE’s future,” said Bernau.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
