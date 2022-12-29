ABLE inc. in Caledonia

ABLE Inc. in Caledonia is seeking more employees to help its mission serving residents with disabilities.

Labor shortages have been a problem all across the country, and it’s no different at ABLE Inc.

Located at 1004 Loeffler Ave. in Caledonia, ABLE’s Teaching and Recreation Center opened as recently as 2016 to accommodate the company’s numerous clientele and staff. Today, however, many of their offices lay empty.

Inside ABLE Inc. in Caledonia. 
