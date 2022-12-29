Labor shortages have been a problem all across the country, and it’s no different at ABLE Inc.
Located at 1004 Loeffler Ave. in Caledonia, ABLE’s Teaching and Recreation Center opened as recently as 2016 to accommodate the company’s numerous clientele and staff. Today, however, many of their offices lay empty.
Joe Horihan, a direct support professional (DSP), said that there are “lots of open shifts to fill” and “lots of opportunity for people looking for employment.”
ABLE, which stands for “A Brighter Living Experience,” works to “provide residential services to adults with disabilities,” according to Program Director Tonya Tewes.
From cooking skills to showering, eating or toileting, the DSPs at ABLE help those with developmental disabilities perform a wide variety of daily tasks.
Notably, ABLE is a different organization than ABC Works, which stands for “Ability Building Center.”
“We serve a lot of the same residences,” Tewes said. The main distinction between the two is that ABC does vocational work, whereas ABLE does residential work.
Closures and Staff Shortages
With eight group homes in the community, ABLE assists 29 people in the Caledonia area and 29 in LaCrescent. In a 2017 article with the Caledonia Argus, ABLE reportedly served “105 people through 15 single-family homes.”
ABLE has previous closed homes in Spring Grove and Houston, discharging four people in the past few years. ABLE has additionally had no new admissions this year and cannot take new clients even though they “get calls all the time,” Tewes said.
“We do the best we can to not have to discharge people,” said Executive Director Krista Coey-Bernau.
Commenting on this article, Bernau stated she doesn’t “want the article to sound very doom and gloom, but that’s just the reality.”
Bernau was quick to point out that MN group homes closing is “not an ABLE specific” thing. Group home closures are rampant across Minnesota and the rest of the United States. Previously one of the biggest employers of Houston County, ABLE has gone from 250 employees to 122, according to Bernau.
COLA and Current Wages
Calling out the lack of increases in Cost-of-Living-Adjustments (COLA) over the past several years, Bernau said that is a “problem with the government not keeping up with the actual cost of . . . running a program like this.”
The wage for Direct Support Professionals or DSPs starts at $16.00 per hour, with a range of $16.00-$20.00 per hour, though technically they are listed on ABLE’s website at “$15.55 per hour starting +$0.25/hour if an approved driver + $0.20/hour once you are trained on medications.”
The overnight asleep shifts, though are paid at a lower rate of $14.00/hour.
A few other variables are at play for DSP wages. Several shift bonuses are available. The weekend shift bonus is an additional $1.00/hour, overnight awake shift bonus is $2.00/hour and the Lancer House difficulty of care shift bonus is $3.00/hour.
The direct support supervisor also has a pay range from $19.00-$23.00 per hour, with the same bonuses available.The program coordinator position potentially has an even higher starting wage, but ABLE does not list them in the job description. Many administrative staff expressed a need for COLA to make wages competitive, particularly because the DSP position has a lot of hands-on labor.
Darren Winkers, another program director, said that COLA hasn’t been adjusted for “a decade.
With rising costs of living and inflation, Tewes clarified, “To give a fair competitive wage, we need to give a higher wage.”
Closing Thoughts
Bernau commented on the urgency of keeping ABLE Inc. alive in Caledonia.
“By ‘keep alive’ I mean get through a severe staffing shortage without having to discharge and hopefully to bring on more staff so we can continue to meet our clients’ and the community’s needs,” Bernau implored. “Programs like ours are really important because they allow people to be and feel like part of their community.”
Additional costs ABLE is combatting include trying to find truly accessible homes. Some of the current group homes are not as accessible as they once were. With clients aging, many features need revision in their homes. From doors not wide enough to difficulty with stairs, accommodating to growing pains and aging has been a challenge for the organization.
Bernau believes the government needs to “step up” because “any agency like ours is in a bad spot.”
As a final takeaway, Bernau wanted the community to know, “We’re not going anywhere. Yes, things look tough right now, [but] we know how badly our services are needed and we are going to do everything we can to survive.”
