By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
This story is the first in an ongoing series that will take in-depth look at the pandemic and its affect on our community.
For a county department whose primary business is serving the people of Houston County, the Public Health and Human Services Department spent the better part 2020 avoiding people, but only in order to keep the population safe.
April 4, 2021 marked one year of the first coronavirus case in Houston County, and it marks a tremendous year for Public Health and Human Services, who are now working diligently to get county residents vaccinated if they choose.
Director John Pugleasa said changes in daily routines were hard on everybody, and especially hard on staff members who know people receive better service when they can meet face to face.
“That reality wears heavily on our staff,” he said. “They care deeply about the people they serve.”
While the department did see people face to face as necessary, a little over half of the staff worked remotely throughout last year. The State of Minnesota did enact waivers that supported those work methods, Pugleasa said.
Since Houston County was not the first county to have a confirmed coronavirus case, there was protocol in place on April 4. After cases started coming in, the first step was figuring out how to communicate with the public and communicating the severity of the risk, even though Houston County’s numbers were not impressive at first, and the projections for case increases were delayed, Pugleasa said.
“From a public health perspective, we had to get a message out there,” he added. Since the start of the pandemic, Public Health Supervisor Heather Myhre, Educator Audrey Staggemeyer and Pugleasa have given the board of commissioners updates at every meeting. Then, they also used Facebook for weekly case updates and the Caledonia Argus as a means for communication. Information encouraged people to follow guidance handed down from the Center for Disease and Control (CDC) and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), such as wearing a mask, non-essential travel, social distancing and frequent handwashing.
One of the more challenging aspects during a pandemic that features a contagious virus was a hysteria of people requesting to know where cases were confirmed, with the belief that people would avoid that place or establishment, Pugleasa explained.
But if there was already community spread, avoiding businesses wouldn’t do any good, especially if they were shut down for a period of time or considered essential and adjusted its operations to social distancing of six feet.
Furthermore, telling people to avoid places that had a confirmed case or suspected case would have undermined the larger public health message that there was a risk anywhere you go.
Other communications concerning the science of the virus and effective methods to lessen the chance of contracting it were scientifically vetted, and Houston County Public Health has not needed to retract any information they’ve published thus far.
In addition to the messaging provided by Public Health, they also had to help local businesses know how to respond to a suspected case or confirmed case. Pugleasa commended Staggemeyer for her role in helping businesses and many people who called into Public Health for information.
As cases grew in the county, staff became more involved in case investigation and contact tracing. Every day a chart was posted on Facebook that featured the current number of new cases, total lab-confirmed positive cases, active cases, recovered cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The first death from COVID-19 was recorded on Oct. 8, 2020.
In the fall of 2020, the department switched to weekly updates that also included the total number of tests in Houston County and what percent of tests turned out to be positive.
Once vaccines were available in Houston County, a post with vaccination information was published. This showed people how many county residents had at least one dose, the number of vaccines administered by public health staff, number of residents with vaccinaton series completed and the number of series completed by public health staff.
Now, four months into 2021, staff has been busy with waves of vaccination clinics. One of the first groups to get vaccinated was frontline workers, health care workers and emergency personnel. Staff who aren’t able to be involved in vaccination clinics can still do contact tracing and case investigation.
Most of the Public Health staff is back in the office, as it’s quite an effort with vaccinations, Pugleasa said. Public Health has also enlisted the help of volunteers who still carry a registered nurse license or other medical license that affords the knowledge of how to administer a vaccine.
Pugleasa said his staff is a very cohesive group that works well together.
“I can’t say enough about our folks. I couldn’t be more proud of our response to COVID,” he said. “They’re a group of can do folks that find a way to serve the people. I’m proud and grateful.”
For a rural county staff of 52 employees between Public Health and Human Services, including five nurses, Pugleasa, Myhre and Staggemeyer, it was a large undertaking. The process has been gratifying though, especially with a dynamite staff behind him.
“Our staff has been dynamite jumping in where needed,” he said. He also praised volunteers’ time and the Four Seasons Community Center in Caledonia for hosting the clinics.
“We wouldn’t be in the top five counties in Minnesota [for vaccinations] if this wasn’t the team effort of so many people,” Pugleasa added.
As for the vaccine clinics, he added there are many people who express gratefulness that they have vaccine access.
“It’s almost like a festival environment in the wake of dark time. That’s been enlightening,” he said. “I’m thankful to our local governments, volunteers and working across county departments. It’s been great.”
Looking to the future, the department will keep some of the tools it has learned how to use, and evaluate how a few could be a benefit to the people they serve and the people who work here.
“We’ll look at how to implement things in a broader perspective. We would miss some really important opportunities if we just went back to the way before,” he said.
Editor’s note: The Caledonia Argus would like to thank Houston County Public Health for helping us inform residents about the coronavirus throughout 2020 and 2021. We would especially like to thank them for trusting in our newspaper’s reach with the vaccination survey form that was published for seven weeks this past winter.
