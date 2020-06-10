By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Though the decision of the 2020 Houston County Fair hangs in the air due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is one definite event happening at the fairgrounds: the construction of the new sheep, swine and goat building.
Large towering poles set by local contractor Caledonia Lumber now stand in the space of the former swine and sheep building, awaiting a frame and roof. A project five years in the making, the building committee, fundraising committee, Houston County Agricultural Society and 4-H families are excited to see it come to fruition.
Houston County Agricultural Society Emily Johnson said the process “has been a long road and to see it become reality is amazing.”
“Everyone felt there was a need for something to happen,” building committee member Mark Jennings added. “A group of us got together knowing that the existing swine barn was deteriorating and the sheep barn was gone.”
The original buildings were constructed in the 1940s, he added, but had deteriorated to a level not suitable for 4-H members and their animals. Sheep were also housed in the horse barn to accommodate space at previous fairs.
Those buildings also presented challenges to young fair goers, as the pens had a solid front gate that blocked their view of pigs, sheep and goats. New pens will allow kids to see each and every animal that comes to the fair.
As the brainstorming process began, two more project phases arised – upgrading the cattle barn and the pavilion in the future. A fundraising committee formed and started coordinating efforts to bring in donations.
The old building came down this past winter, with materials sold to raise additional money for the new building. Construction started right away in the spring.
So far, all funds for the new livestock building have been completely fundraised or donated, enough to allow the shell of the building to be constructed. Just $50,000 more is needed to complete the walls, concrete floor, overhead doors and entry doors.
The original plan was to have the building ready for the 2020 Houston County Fair on Aug. 19-23, but even if the pandemic causes a cancellation, the building will be ready for the 2021 fair and beyond. The new livestock building holds even more importance this year, as 2020 is the 100th year of Houston County 4-H.
“I think it’s important for 4-H youth because showing livestock is very important to Houston County and the surrounding communities for all the life lessons it teaches the kids,” Jennings said.
As a third generation 4-H member in the Mayville Blue Ribbon Strivers 4-H Club and his kids – Haley and Tyler – fourth generation 4-H’ers, the fair holds a lot of memories for Jennings and his family, as it does for many generations of Houston County families.
“Some of my best childhood memories involve showing livestock at the fair and it’s important that it’s able to continue into today’s youth and the future,” he said.
In addition to fair board members and volunteers working diligently on the building process, 4-H alumni and families have also been pitching in to make the new building a draw for the community.
“I think 4-H families and people will know there’s a nice facility to house their animals and increase participation in the livestock projects,” Jennings said. “It will be a nice facility to walk through and visit. Moms and dads want to bring their kids to see the animals. It’s where town and country meet.”
The new building is also slightly larger than the original, which will allow more room during fair week, but also during the off-season for storage of boats, RVs and other personal belongings.
Perhaps most impressive of all so far is the fair board has not borrowed any loans for the project. The local 501(c)3 organization has raised all funds through donations and fundraisers, including a Minnesota Department of Agriculture grant.
Jennings thanked businesses, families and community members who have donated and helped with the project so far.
“We couldn’t have gotten to where we’re at without their help. The volunteerism ... it’s pretty amazing,” he concluded. “People see the good that this is going to do for the future of the youth, and they’re all very willing to help.”
To donate to the building project, mail your donation to:
Houston County Fair
Building Project Fund
PO Box 91
Caledonia, MN 55921
For more information, contact the Houston County Agricultural Society or visit their website at www.houstoncountyfair.com.
