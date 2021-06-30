By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
July 4th was a fairly quiet holiday in Eitzen last year, but with a full schedule on deck for July 3 and 4 and 10, Eitzen can likely expect a crowd.
The Eitzen Lions Club’s Family Fun Fest returns many favorite events and a few new ones. Lions Club President David Bulman said the club is looking forward to good weather and a lot of people.
“I think a lot of people have been cooped up after Covid,” he said. “We lost our Fourth of July last year. We’re looking for normalcy.”
And normalcy they’ll get. The fun starts Saturday, July 3 with the bean bag tournament at 3 p.m., followed by the men’s softball tournament at 6 p.m., tractor pull at 6:30 p.m., beer tent, food stand and flea market will also be open and entertainment will be provided by Outback Entertainment from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Don’t forget about the patriotic church service at Zion Lutheran Church at 9:30 a.m. followed by a potluck.
Sunday, July 4 begins with breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. and the opening of the flea market. The pedal pull will be held at 9 a.m. near City Hall. That event is sponsored by Clark Tire Center in Waukon and H&H Seeds LLC. St. Luke’s Church will also have a church service at 9 a.m.
Fuel up from the food stand before the parade. The food stand opens at 11 a.m., along with free face painting by “Twinkle and Hugs” the clowns at the fire station. Other activities include magic tricks, balloon activities and games. These activities are sponsored by Arne and Mellissa Beneke, Beneke Associates and Wiebke Fur.
The grand parade starts at noon, which will be preceded by the kiddie parade.
After the parade, let the kids take a ride with on the Kaptain Kirby Train, free, starting at Bluff Country Meats. ESB Banking is sponsoring that activity.
New this year is the demolition derby, beginning at 2 p.m. in the grandstand.
The afternoon brings music by Sweeney’s Toetappers near the beer garden at 2:30 p.m., and bingo at the community center starting at 2 p.m. Kids games (supervised) will take place near the tennis courts at 3 p.m. and a corn pile will open at 5 p.m.
Outback Entertainment will provide music from 8 p.m. to midnight near the beer garden. A raffle drawing will be held at 9 p.m., including a mystery prize for $50 per chance.
Finally, the day concludes with fireworks at dusk by Flashing Thunder.
Bulman said it’s a good time for families to enjoy themselves and there is something to “fit the bill for everyone.”
Join the Lions again on July 10 for a tractor ride starting at the fire department. The tractor ride is co-hosted by the Allamakee County Tractor Club and the Eitzen Lions Club. About 350 tractors are expected to participate in the ride.
