Residents can shop secondhand this season, as Immanuel Lutheran Church in Caledonia hosts its biannual thrift store pop up.

Organized by church committee members Tricia Babinski, Priscilla Jacobson, Joanne Zard and Grace Mikyla, Immanuel Lutheran’s Spring pop up is back in action. Join these ladies, alongside courtless volunteers, on March 29, 30 and 31 from noon to 6 p.m. all three days. Scour the racks of clothing, home goods, dishes, furniture, toys and more, or donate your time to help run the pop up.

2022 Immanuel Lutheran - thrift store pop up

Pop up committee members Grace Mikula, Tricia Babinski and Joanne Zard welcome customers in August, 2022.

