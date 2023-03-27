Residents can shop secondhand this season, as Immanuel Lutheran Church in Caledonia hosts its biannual thrift store pop up.
Organized by church committee members Tricia Babinski, Priscilla Jacobson, Joanne Zard and Grace Mikyla, Immanuel Lutheran’s Spring pop up is back in action. Join these ladies, alongside courtless volunteers, on March 29, 30 and 31 from noon to 6 p.m. all three days. Scour the racks of clothing, home goods, dishes, furniture, toys and more, or donate your time to help run the pop up.
“Everyday we have repeats. There’s a certain crowd that comes every single day because you just can’t see it all,” said Babinski.
A five day endeavor, church members began collecting items for the pop up on Saturday, March 25. Once collected, donations are then separated into categories, in an effort to keep the pop up composed and looking more like a thrift store and less like a rummage sale. Committee members and volunteers pride themselves on strict attention to detail and quality assurance, particularly in regard to clothing. Each donation is carefully inspected for holes and stains. Items deemed not suitable for sale are either dropped at the depot in Decorah or sent elsewhere to be used as cleaning rags.
“We try not to just throw everything in the trash but, if it is trash, thinking about how we could repurpose it in a different way,” said Babinski.
“Traditionally, because the pop up has a good reputation, we get some nice quality pieces,” added Zard. “It’s always interesting to see what people bring in.”
In an effort to keep prices low, as done in years past, most items for sale at the pop up are only $0.50. However, luxury items and high end pieces will carry a more expensive price tag. The pop up at Immanuel Lutheran is a longstanding tradition in Caledonia and has been around for over 30 years. Way back when, you could be known to find items for only $0.10 a piece.
“Prices are well within reason for second hand shopping,” said Babinski.
A portion of the proceeds from the pop up will be funneled back into the general fund at Immanuel Lutheran to help pay for the sale, as this allows the event to be self-sustaining year after year. Additional profits are then put into a separate fund at the church, called God’s Work, Our Hands that is used for community outreach projects.
According to Babinski, from the last pop up almost $2300 was collected for God’s Work, Our Hands, with profits going towards putting together care packages for teachers and staff throughout Houston County. In total, about 180 care packages were made. In previous years, proceeds from God’s Work, Our Hands went to refugees in Ukraine.
“The proceeds go towards needs that are current at the time,” said Jacobson.
Everyday a new selection of items will be on daily special at the pop up, allowing attendees the opportunity to purchase clothing, home goods and more for just $0.25. A daily raffle will also be offered, featuring baskets filled with gift cards from a variety of local businesses, paid for by Thrivent grant cards, in addition to a selection of treasures found when sifting through donations.
“I like doing this work. The sorting, working with people, all the organizing, I really really like it,” said Babinski. “It’s given me personally an opportunity to meet so many church people.”
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
