2023 Hokah Lions egg hunt - Kim & Gabby

Kim Kirchoff-Holter, organizer of the Easter egg hunt in Hokah, welcomes guest at the door alongside granddaughter Gabby.
2023 Hokah Lions egg hunt - Plinko

Hokah Lions help kids try their hand at Plinko.
2023 Hokah Lions egg hunt - face painting

Face painting is just one of many activities offered at Easter egg hunt.
2023 Hokah Lions egg hunt - Aubrey Bell

Aubrey Bell shows off her floral face paint.
2023 Hokah Lions egg hunt - Jaycee Overhouse

Jaycee Overhouse says "tweet tweet."
2023 Hokah Lions egg hunt 1

Many parents help young ones search for Easter eggs.
2023 Hokah Lions egg hunt - Riggs & Camden Snitker

Riggs and Camden Snitker say "hi" to the Easter bunny.
2023 Hokah Lions egg hunt - prizes

Two new bikes were given away as prizes at Hokah's Easter egg hunt.
2023 Hokah Lions egg hunt - Odin & Cora

Odin and Cora participate in Hokah's Easter coloring contest.
2023 Hokah Lions egg hunt 2

Park in Hokah fills with eggs at 2nd annual Easter hunt, courtesy of the Hokah Lions Club.

