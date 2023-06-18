featured 2023 Caledonia Founder's Day By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Rachel Stock Author email Jun 18, 2023 Jun 18, 2023 Updated 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The magical express, pulled by Caledonia School Board member Tim Gunn, takes kiddos on an 8 minute ride around the city. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com American Diary Association (ADA) royalty waves to fans. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Caledonia Ambulance Director Mike Tornstrom tosses out freezy pops in Founder's Day parade. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Leighla shows off her fun fairy costumer and custom magic wand. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Caledonia celebrates its 2023 car show winners. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Caledonia Haulers celebrate 65 years in business. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Mark Buttell, founder of the Christmas Ring and Run, is the 2023 Founder's Day grand marshal. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Mark Hosch dresses up for Founder's Day, surrounding by friends. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Warrior band, directed by Mr. Moburg, walks in the parade. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com The Caledonia Lions Club congratulations euchre tournament winners. First place: Joan Munson (57), second place: Bernie Pieper (56), and in a tie for third Barb Rollins and Nicky Rud (54). By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com The Caledonia Lions recognize Mike Connor with the most loners (4) at euchre tournament and Lola Guillien with the lowest score (36). By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com James sits down for tea dressed as an old man. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Nora enjoys cupcakes and lemonade and tea party hosted by Community Spirit Caledonia. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Kaillni and Maggie enjoy fun in the sun. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rachel Stock Author email Follow Rachel Stock Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Caledonia Argus News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
