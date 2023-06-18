2023 Caledonia Founder's Day - magical express

The magical express, pulled by Caledonia School Board member Tim Gunn, takes kiddos on an 8 minute ride around the city.
2023 Caledonia Founder's Day - ADA royalty

American Diary Association (ADA) royalty waves to fans.
2023 Caledonia Founder's Day - Mike Tornstrom

Caledonia Ambulance Director Mike Tornstrom tosses out freezy pops in Founder's Day parade.
2023 Caledonia Founder's Day - Leighla (fairy)

Leighla shows off her fun fairy costumer and custom magic wand.
2023 Caledonia Founder's Day - car show winners

Caledonia celebrates its 2023 car show winners.
2023 Caledonia Founder's Day - Caledonia Haulers

Caledonia Haulers celebrate 65 years in business.
2023 Caledonia Founder's Day - Mark Buttell

Mark Buttell, founder of the Christmas Ring and Run, is the 2023 Founder's Day grand marshal.
2023 Caledonia Founder's Day - Mark Hosch & friends

Mark Hosch dresses up for Founder's Day, surrounding by friends.
2023 Caledonia Founder's Day - Caledonia band

Warrior band, directed by Mr. Moburg, walks in the parade.
2023 Caledonia Founder's Day - euchre winners

The Caledonia Lions Club congratulations euchre tournament winners. First place: Joan Munson (57), second place: Bernie Pieper (56), and in a tie for third Barb Rollins and Nicky Rud (54).
2023 Caledonia Founder's Day - euchre honorable mentions

The Caledonia Lions recognize Mike Connor with the most loners (4) at euchre tournament and Lola Guillien with the lowest score (36).
2023 Caledonia Founder's Day - James (tea party)

James sits down for tea dressed as an old man.
2023 Caledonia Founder's Day - Nora (tea party)

Nora enjoys cupcakes and lemonade and tea party hosted by Community Spirit Caledonia.
2023 Caledonia Founder's Day - Kaillni & Maggie

Kaillni and Maggie enjoy fun in the sun.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

