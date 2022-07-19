The third annual Farm to Table Supper will definitely provide all three. Especially since we are celebrating our future. This year’s there is Our Kids, Our Town, Our Future!
The proceeds from this year’s event will be enjoyed by the wonderful schools in our town. The students from St. Johns, St. Mary’s, and Caledonia Public will be our honorees.
Their involvement with nature and our ag community will be showcased in our video. We will also enjoy the efforts of students from all three schools as they serve as our waiters and waitresses for the evening.
The Farm to Table event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 behind Holy Family Hall at Saint Mary’s Church. We will enjoy our fabulous meal outside on a beautiful fall evening – weather permitting.
The social hour with appetizers will begin at 6 p.m. At 7 p.m., our charming servers will deliver a delicious ribeye steak or grilled chicken breast cooked to perfection by the Houston County Cattlemen. Locally sourced salad, potatoes, and vegetables will also be served family-style. The meal will conclude with fresh, homemade pie backed by the Bauer girls.
But the evening is not over – socializing with your neighbors will continue as you sit around the fire and enjoy some musical entertainment.
On a first come, first serve basis 100 tickets will be sold at the Wired Rooster in Caledonia. The $50 ticket will include appetizers, a drink ticket, the full meal, and entertainment before and after the supper.
The Farm to Table event started in 2019 as a way to honor our agricultural roots and honor the hardworking ag businesses in the area. That sold out meal was served at the fairgrounds by our local 4-H Clubs with the proceeds going to the new Youth Livestock Building at the fairgrounds.
In 2021, the event was held on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy. Our hometown heroes: police, fire, EMTs, search and rescue, and the military were recognized and received the proceeds.
In the past, generous sponsor donations have covered the event expenses, so ALL $5,000 from ticket sales has gone directly to our cause. What a wonderful community we live in!
For more information call Marian Gavin at 507-450-6160. I hope to see you on Saturday, Sept. 10!
