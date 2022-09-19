2022 applefest 1.jpg

Bags fly at Applefest's Corn Hole Tournament in the King Apple Tent.
2022 applefest 2.jpg

The 2021 Miss La Crescent, Mary Martin, greets her community atop a float at Applefest.
2022 applefest 3.jpg

Peli Preschool students show their school pride and hand out roses to the crowd at this year's Applefest Kiddie Parade.
2022 applefest 4.jpg

The La Crescent Cub Scouts lead the pack in this year's Kiddie Parade.
2022 applefest 5.jpg

Five-year-old Malina Brown enjoys a fun ride around the carousel.
2022 applefest 6.jpg

Michelle M. Johnson and Diane Abnet pose for a festive photo at this year's Applefest.
2022 applefest 7.jpg

Landon and Maria Matias Gilbertson snap a funny photo at the Applefest Carnival grounds.

