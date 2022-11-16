featured 2022-23 winter farmers market takes place in La Crescent By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Rachel Stock Author email Nov 16, 2022 Nov 16, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The winter farmers market is hosted at the La Crescent Event Center on Tuesdays from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Trido Art & Design offers a booth of homemade jewelry at the winter farmers market in La Crescent. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Richard and Carolyn Bean sell homemade, wood carved goods at the winter farmers market in La Crescent. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Free Range Exchange, located in Hokah, celebrated its three-year anniversary as a business at the winter farmers market in La Crescent on Tuesday, Nov. 15. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Dana's Kitchen sells a variety of hot sauces and other gourmet foods at the winter farmers market in La Crescent. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Andy Hughes plays his guitar for a mellow crowd of shoppers at the winter farmers market in La Crescent. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com The family behind Maev Crafts sells a selection of homemade goods at the winter farmers market in La Crescent. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Natelie Hackbarth, aka Grandma Sunshine, sells an assortment of teas and alochol infusers at the winter farmers market in La Crescent. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rachel Stock Author email Follow Rachel Stock Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Caledonia Argus News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Caledonia Argus Sep 26, 2022 0
