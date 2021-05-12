By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
For nearly 30 years, two well-known educators at Spring Grove Public Schools made their impression on students with lessons in life science, earth science, biology, human physiology and anatomy, algebra, geometry, physics and chemistry, and now, they are honored as the 2020 parade marshals for Syttende Mai.
Nolie and Kim Kapplinger first moved to Spring Grove in the fall of 1987, after both interviewed for teaching positions, and they’ve stayed ever since.
“When we came to look for a place to live in June that year, it happened to be a Homecoming year, the town was spotless. It so impressed me,” Kim said. “It was like moving back 10 years in time to a happier, safer environment.”
“We were really impressed with the school. They emphasized academics and arts, besides just athletics,” Nolie added.
That impressum led the Kapplingers to stay and raise three kids here, plus teach many classes of Spring Grove students. The school was also accommodating to both teachers.
Kim applied for the math/physics teacher position and there was a chemistry/biology position open. Since Kim had chemistry experience, and Nolie had a general science minor, the school re-arranged the classes to allow Kim to teach math and chemistry, and Nolie to teach junior high science classes and biology.
At that point in time, there were also no girls taking science classes, so both Kapplingers led the campaign to get girls into science. Once successful, science classes had both girls and boys.
Nolie also taught Gifted and Talented for four years before returning back to science. Both teachers were a staple at school and students fondly remember field trips to Eagle Bluff in seventh grade and going to Valley Fair for Physics Day, in addition to science experiments like dropping eggs off of the school roof. Kim retired after 29 years and Nolie retired at 30 years of teaching.
The school and community stepped up when Nolie was in an accident that paralyzed the lower half of her body.
“The welcoming atmosphere of the community and the support it gave was overwhelming when I got hurt,” she said.
Throughout the years living in Spring Grove and now in their retirement, the Kapplingers have enjoyed community theatre with Ye Olde Opera House (YOOH). Kim has taken on a role in this year’s summer performance of “Spam A Lot,” while Nolie has performed in two past shows.
In their spare time, Kim helps out with local volunteer group Task Takers and is a member of a few church committees at Trinity Lutheran Church. Nolie is a member of the Diversity Conversation Group through Trinity and enjoys a book club with other teachers.
Since living in Spring Grove for the past 33 years, the Kapplingers have enjoyed the Syttende Mai parade, Norwegian food stand and seeing everyone in town. They were surprised and honored when they were told of the parade marshal honor. Much of Nolie’s family heritage is Norwegian with a little Danish, while Kim’s heritage is German, about a quarter Norwegian and lots of other heritages.
Together, they raised three kids: Jill, Jenny and Jamie. They have eight grandchildren who enjoy visiting Spring Grove.
