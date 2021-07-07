By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia City Council reviewed offers from three bidders competing to construct well house No. 8 on Monday, June 28.
The lowest bid came from Wapasha Construction Co., of Winona, at $1,114,000, and was accepted by unanimous vote. But even that amount was 12.6% higher than the engineer’s estimate of $989,050.
The city council declared well No. 8 complete last February. The Taut Companies of White Park, Minn. had finished the job of constructing the well for $385,930, and the wellhead had been test pumped in December of 2020.
It was found to be able to produce 850 gallons of water per minute, easily topping the 600 g.p.m. amount that plans required. The council then passed a resolution to apply for a Public Facilities Authority loan to build the well house to put the facility into production on April 12.
In other news, council members voted to create a city-sponsored volunteer group called the “Friends of Sprague Woods.”
Retired state forester Randy Mell spoke to the board prior to the vote, explaining how volunteers (with city permission) had already held two work days at the park, pulling invasive garlic mustard from the ground and placing it in a dumpster provided for the removal effort.
Mell said that 28 people had pulled up 32 twenty-five gallon bagfuls of the plants before they could go to seed, with at least one more work day expected to remove even more.
Volunteers can also help with cleanup projects, and even assist the city in finding grant monies for Sprague Woods park, Mell stated.
“What I see the group doing, in terms of helping the city, is finding more dollars to actually do the things you want to do out there, so it doesn’t have to come out of general revenue... More dollars to provide a better trail system, help with advertising the site, necessary signage, those types of things.”
Mell also offered to work up a “10-year stewardship plan” for the park at no cost to the City of Caledonia.
“It’s definitely an advantage to have somebody with your knowledge on this group,” councilman Bob Klug told the volunteer.
On a related note, the council approved a contract with Rattle Snake Coulee Goat Farms (La Crescent) to provide 30 or more goats for “prescribed grazing” at Sprague Woods.
The plan is to graze the animals in areas with “noxious weeds, undergrowth, vines, box elder, and invasive species.” The contractor will provide liability insurance, fencing, animal care, a water tank, salt, and more in the way of “miscellaneous supplies,” while the city will provide electricity for the fencing and water. The not-to-exceed cost for the service was reported as $2,050.
City staff reported the Caledonia Aquatic Center is still on track to open on Monday, July 12, (or possibly sooner) depending on a pool inspection which is scheduled to occur on July 8.
City clerk/administrator Adam Swann said that if all goes well, the facility could have some limited hours of operation as soon as it passes the inspection and lifeguards are available.
It will depend on “If he (the inspector) signs off on it...” the administrator noted. “My concern is if he comes on the 8th and there’s some problem, so we don’t want to get everybody’s hopes up. On the other hand, if he gives us the go-ahead then and we can be open at least some hours that weekend, the 9th and 10th, and the 11th - that would be ideal.”
The pool gutter repair contractor got the go-ahead to add 30 square feet of concrete decking to the job as part of the consent agenda vote. That added $300 to a job that already totaled $502,558.
Luckily for the City of Caledonia, nearly the entire amount was covered by the insurance claim. The deductible is only $1,000, city staff reported following the meeting.
After a public hearing on the matter, the council voted to grant an on-sale intoxicating liquor license (and Sunday liquor license) to Frankie’s 2nd Chance, a restaurant at 139 S. Marshall. The license will take effect as soon as a standard background check on the applicant is complete.
Members also decided on the terms they will require while renting the city auditorium to the Sacred Noise Society for a Spring Grove-Caledonia Film Festival event.
A dinner theater slated to be held at the auditorium includes serving food and wine to a group of attendees later this month, council members were told. Under the approved motion, the renter will be expected to provide proof of insurance to the City of Caledonia.
The consent agenda also included the hire of Makena Speltz as a part-time clerk at city-owned Hometown Liquor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.