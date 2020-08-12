By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Hokah City Council learned of much needed updates at the city’s well houses system after a study was completed and presented to the council at its regular meeting on Aug. 4.
Representatives from Davy Engineering laid out three key areas where the plant will need updates. Priority A is addressing the current condition of the existing wellhouses, electrical and control panel upgrades, upgrades to the chemical system, a separate room for chemicals, minor upgrades to the reservoir and adding security measures.
Priority B would be construction of a pitless unit at a third well location that would pump water to upgraded well house No. 2, and Priority C would consist of the construction of a water treatment plant at a new third well location. Those two options would help the city invest in the future of the plant, the Davy engineers said.
A total cost was not revealed for the main needs of the plant, but funding options such as loan-grant programs through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Public Facilities Authority (PFA) could be options.
The council did not make a final decision on upgrading the water system,but will continue to look at the projects and costs.
CARES funding
The CARES Act funding sub-committee determined the COVID-19 pandemic could cost the city and its departments about $10,000 so far. That total consists of qualifying expenses such as a wall at the city center for social distancing, cleaning supplies, election expenses in preparation for voting during COVID, a laptop for city employees to work from home and the possibility of two laptops for the police department to eliminate sharing between officers and potential transmission if one were exposed to the virus.
The city of Hokah received $40,985 in CARES Act relief funding. At July’s meeting, the council discussed creating an Economic Development Authority (EDA) and this month, the council estimated $20,000-25,000 would be needed to start an EDA program. The council did approve a motion to contract with Community and Economic Development Associates (CEDA) to assist in the first phase of researching and recommending a program.
Community garden
Celeste Riddle presented more information to the council as requested at last month’s meeting about creating a community garden in memory of her mother, Linda Riddle.
Riddle said the plan is to have eight 4 ft. by 6 ft. raised garden beds, a circular plant area and a round concrete planter behind the current City Center location. She would also like to add a picnic table and flower gardens on the edges of the space.
“It’s for the community to enjoy and we give back to the community,” she said, which the garden would align with her mother’s beliefs. Riddle added her family will be very involved with the garden.
Council members agreed the garden was a good idea. Riddle added food produced from the garden could also be donated to the food pantry. Another idea was to have businesses sponsor a garden bed and tend it.
“I want to make it a garden that honors the memory of my mother and she wanted to give back to the community as much as possible,” Riddle added. “To have everyone being there whenever they can.”
The council approved a motion to allow Riddle to move forward with the garden. An opening date nor final plans were not available yet.
Other news
The council approved two zoning permits, one for a house on Main Street adding a covered porch on the back and the other needing a variance in order to replace a deck.
The application for a twin home to be built by Tom Bernsdorf wastabled by the council until they saw an engineering plan.
Library Director Kirsten Plummer reported she hired a new employee to help at the library and the treasure hunt was going well.
City Clerk Lindsey Martell reported Hokah would receive $537.70 from the CARES Act federal funding for election costs this year. The stipulation was the city would need to show how they used the funds.
Finally, the playground equipment will be installed near the pool and repainted, along with installing rubber chips.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Hokah City Council will be held Sept. 1, at 6 p.m. in the community room at the fire station.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.