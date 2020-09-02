By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
In an effort to secure some significant grant dollars from the State of Minnesota to help pay for a new wastewater treatment plant, the Caledonia council voted to hire specialized help on Monday, Aug. 24.
Members approved a proposal from HR Green, Inc., (St. Paul) with a price tag not to exceed $5000 to provide certain services, including meeting with legislators and testifying at legislative committee meetings.
Anywhere from $4 to $7 million dollars in potential aid could be available, city staff told the council. The project is expected to total around $13 million.
Allison Wagner of CEDA (Community and Economic Development Associates) reported on the progress of the Small Cities Development Program grant the City of Caledonia has received through DEED (the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development).
During a public hearing, Wagner noted that the city was awarded $824,698 in 2018 for owner-occupied housing rehabilitation, commercial rehab, and rental rehab in certain designated areas.
CEDA and SEMCAC are helping the city administer the grant. All of the available spots in the latter categories (commercial and rental) have now been spoken for, Wagner stated, with 10 properties in each of those designations either in the process of bringing work to fruition or already having completed their projects. There are 12 owner-occupied homes enrolled, with room for three more, she added.
“So, it’s going good, we’re right on schedule, (and) actually, we’re ahead of schedule,” Wagner told the council.
The City of Caledonia is planning on applying for the program again in 2022, and recent changes to requirements may make it possible for residents throughout the city to participate - if the municipality is awarded funds the next time around.
Other votes
In other news, the council voted to renew their residential solid waste collection and disposal contract with Richard’s Sanitation. Members opted to keep their bag program in place rather than move to totes. The new five-year pact goes into effect on Sept. 1.
Kayla Snell was hired as an administrative assistant for the City of Caledonia. Her official start date is Sept. 8.
Council members had some in-depth discussions about a potential public nuisance situation at 214 E. Jefferson Street. The property owner was given 10 days from the meeting date to rectify the situation. The notice which is being sent out includes a list of city code violations.
Following a public hearing on the matter, members voted to grant Suzanne Roesler an 11-foot variance at 124 E. Main Street for the construction of a 25 by 15 foot building addition. The variance will allow the structure to sit closer to Roesler’s south property line, which is located in a B-1 (central business district) zone.
The council also learned that their CARES Act-funded grant program has garnered seven applications for economic assistance so far, with an eighth reportedly on the way. The grant program is being offered to businesses and non-profit organizations affected by the pandemic.
Council members also began deliberations on their 2021 city budget. With potential cuts to LGA (local government aid) anticipated, several scenarios were considered.
Early budgetary numbers included levy increases from zero to three percent. But the decision on where to set the levy won’t be easy, since LGA cuts could still be relatively minor, or drastic.
City staff plugged in an $81,000 LGA cut as a rough guess and starting point. Historically, LGA has brought higher amounts to city coffers than property taxes, which is a somewhat unusual situation in the State of Minnesota.
In 2019, LGA represented 34 percent of the city’s governmental revenues, totaling $985,690. It was expected to increase to $1,031,922 in 2020, and the first half of that payment ($515,961) has already been received without any reduction.
