If elected, what is your top priority for the district? What are other priorities?
Miller (Republican incumbent): One of my biggest frustrations at the Capitol is the extreme partisanship of party politics. My approach is different and my philosophy simple. Listen to the people and work together to get positive results. My top priority is to put party politics aside and do what is best for the people of Minnesota. As a result, we have been able to make healthcare more affordable, make record investments in education, make major infrastructure improvements, including roads and bridges, and support our most vulnerable Minnesotans.
During the last few years, we have made significant progress on lowering the cost of healthcare in Minnesota by working together on bipartisan solutions. We were able to stabilize the health insurance market, pass prescription price transparency, and make insulin affordable to all. Additionally, we passed nation-leading legislation to help curb the opioid crisis. I’ve also been focused on supporting our most vulnerable Minnesotans, including providing more funding for mental health services, disability service providers, and nursing homes.
Additionally, the state must continue to put a strong emphasis on education. The most recent bipartisan budget increased education funding by over $1.2 billion or 6.7%, for a total of $20.1 billion over the biennium. I will continue working to cut costly mandates on our schools, advocate for more local control, and work to have a fair and equitable funding model. I was very proud to work with local officials and Representative Davids to successfully pass legislation to reimburse Caledonia Area Public Schools for interest paid on the “maximum effort” loan from the state of Minnesota saving the community a significant amount of money.
Kruger (Democratic challenger): My top priority for our district is education. The children of Southeast Minnesota are our greatest asset. Their future is crucially dependent on the educational opportunities they are provided. Fully funded preschool and K-12 education will ensure we cultivate the bright minds needed to keep our region competitive and flourishing. Our schools deserve a state funding system that does not require school districts to continually put forth referendums to raise money. Investing in education is an investment in our economy. Its far-reaching effects strengthen every economic sector and industry in our state. Another critical priority is health care. Enacting a buy-in option to MinnesotaCare would help alleviate the financial hardship many people are facing at this time. This would have an immediate positive economic impact in our communities.
How will you help small businesses in this district respond to the pandemic?
Miller: As a small business owner, job growth, workforce training, and economic development initiatives will continue to be a priority for me. The state and federal governments have provided a number of resources to help small businesses during these incredibly difficult and uncertain times. The Minnesota Senate successfully passed legislation to appropriate over $60 million for small businesses who were negatively impacted due to the stay at home orders and the COVID pandemic. Additionally, the Senate passed legislation to distribute $841 million from the federal CARES Act to counties, cities, and townships throughout the state, which could also be used to assist small businesses. Small businesses are incredibly important to our local communities and we need to continue to support them.
Kruger: The federal CARES Act provides some relief to small business owners in response to the pandemic; however, it is a band-aid and does not resolve chronic problems. The health crisis our nation is experiencing highlights the challenges facing small business owners in Southeast Minnesota. For example, there are many small business owners who are uninsured and who cannot afford to offer health insurance to their employees. Not only does this put their health at risk, it places their businesses at a disadvantage when competing with larger companies that can afford to offer benefits and paid leave. Hard- working people and their families should not be shouldering the burden of an unfair system, and locally owned businesses should not be put at an economic disadvantage. A public option for these individuals to buy into MinnesotaCare would tremendously alleviate this economic strain.
With schools experimenting with distance learning and the need for rural broadband internet rising, how can you help bring internet to underserved areas?
Miller: There are too many rural areas that still do not have access to high speed internet service, which is why I’m a big supporter of Minnesota’s border to border broadband program. Since 2014, the legislature has appropriated over $125 million to expand broadband access to rural communities across the state. I especially like this program because of the public-private partnership between our local, state, and federal governments and local internet service providers.
Kruger: As more people are working and learning from home than ever before, the necessity for greater access to broadband in our rural communities could not be more crucial. Our children need and deserve an education that will allow them to succeed. During these challenging times, reliable internet access is a necessity for distance learning. Additionally, as businesses owners, Minnesota farmers require high-speed internet access to remain competitive in an increasingly technology-reliant industry. Expanding rural broadband produces strong economic benefits for our area. Broadband access helps farmers maintain competitive business operations, thereby expanding opportunities for young farmers and maintaining family farms for generations to come. Greater funding for broadband expansion needs to be provided in order for our children and our regional economy to flourish. This is an issue that should have been addressed with proper funding years ago. We cannot wait for moments of crisis to solve problems; we need to be prepared ahead of time.
The local farming industry has been rocked before and during the pandemic. What is your plan to help agricultural producers keep their farms going?
Miller: We are fortunate to have some of the best agricultural land and the hardest working farmers here in Southeastern Minnesota. My wife, Janel, grew up on a farm in Lewiston where her family still farms today. Farming and agriculture helps drive our local economies and it is critical that lawmakers in St. Paul understand its importance. I will continue working together with our farmers toward new uses, new markets, and value-added opportunities to make use of agriculture products.
During my time in the legislature, I supported property tax relief for farmers, funding for the Agriculture, Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Program, the replenishment the Rural Finance Authority (RFA), and funding for the Dairy Assistance, Investment, and Relief Initiative.
Kruger: Due to the economic hardships facing farmers, I support lowering property taxes on farms by expanding the School Building Bond Agriculture Credit (Ag2School). We should continue to shift the funding of public K-12 education from being heavily reliant upon property taxes to a state funding formula. This not only lightens the financial burden on farmers but also improves the school districts attended by their children and grandchildren. A large percentage of the total income for many farm families comes from off-farm sources. The financial costs of education should not be disproportionately placed on the shoulders of families struggling to make ends meet.
Additionally, affordable health care is a critical concern for Minnesota farmers, particularly the steep hike in premiums and escalating deductibles. Farmers need to be able to buy reasonably priced plans because healthcare costs overwhelm their individual family budgets and strain farm operation costs. Many farmers are concerned about the financial impact a major illness or injury would have on their ability to continue farming. Making health care affordable is vital so that these costs can be more easily integrated into farmers’ business and risk management planning. Farms should be on a similar playing field with other regional businesses for accessing group insurance at reasonable rates. A public option for farmers to buy into MinnesotaCare would be a tremendous step toward mitigating their economic strain.
The death of George Floyd and following protests shocked the nation; how does this affect local police departments in your opinion and if elected, what actions do you support at the county level and city level?
Miller: I’m a strong supporter of our police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical service (EMS) professionals and I do NOT support defunding or eliminating these services. I think it’s important to support those who help keep our communities safe.
The death of George Floyd was tragic and the police officer should not have kneeled on his neck. The rioting, lawlessness, and destruction of cities were also unacceptable.
The legislature recently passed a package of bipartisan police reforms that were achieved without undervaluing the important role that law enforcement officers play in our state and local communities. As a result of the legislation, there will be additional training and resources, a focus on improving our state’s justice system, and important arbitration reforms to help get bad cops out of the profession so the good cops can focus on serving and protecting our communities. As far as the protesting, it’s unacceptable when they turn into rioting, lawlessness, and pure destruction. I believe in stricter consequences for those causing the damage.
Kruger: We need to make sure that our communities are safe places for everyone. This includes our fellow community members of color, as well as our hard-working members of law enforcement and community-based businesses. The actions and internal issues of the Minneapolis Police Department are not indicative of our local police departments and sheriff’s offices. The death of George Floyd was a tragic event that not only shocked our state, but it had the world watching Minnesota. I’m proud to be a Minnesotan because of the values we share: compassion for others who may be different from us, a willingness to work hard even when it’s a long journey ahead, and a commitment to do what’s right for everyone in our communities. This is not an easy conversation, and it involves listening above judgement. I believe that all sides can come together to find solutions that support our local law enforcement and their commitment to our communities’ safety, while working hard to prevent future tragedies.
Summarize your personal background and qualifications
Miller: I’ve been married to my beautiful wife, Janel, for over 11 years. We have three boys (Drew – 8, Luke & Tom – 7). I’m the fourth generation to be involved in our family business in Winona, Wm. Miller Scrap Iron & Metal Co., which dates back to 1910. I have an accounting degree from Minnesota State College Southeast and I’m actively involved in the community. In 2019, I was the youngest Senator in our state’s history to become President of the Senate and it’s an incredible honor to serve the people of Houston, Fillmore, and Winona counties as a member of the Minnesota Senate.
Kruger: I’m very proud to have been born and raised in Southeast Minnesota. I grew up and live in Winona. Throughout my childhood, I was fortunate to spend a great deal of time with my grandma in rural Fillmore County, outside of Whalan. This ingrained in me a love of nature and a deep appreciation for our rural farming communities.
After graduating from Cotter High School in Winona, I attend Smith College, majoring in Government and Spanish. Upon graduating from college, I moved to Barcelona, Spain, where I completed a Master of Research in Political Science at Pomeu Fabra University. While there, I had the privilege of teaching at the Barcelona Institute of International Studies, greatly enjoying my connection with students as an educator. From Spain, I moved to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, where I started a small business as a marketing and public relations consultant, working primarily with medical professionals.
Living and working in foreign countries required me to be open to diverse ways of thinking and different approaches to problem solving. I have experienced various healthcare and education systems. I have worked in vastly different economic environments. Having lived under other systems of government, I understand the direct effects that these differences have on people’s lives.
I moved back to Winona because it’s where I want to live, and it’s the community I love being a part of. I wanted to be closer to family, especially to help care for my uncle, who is intellectually disabled. I am fortunate to be able to continue to work remotely, while also helping my family. Life takes interesting turns, and it requires flexibility and readiness. The values I’ve learned from my family, education, and faith, as well as my entrepreneurial experience, allow me to take on unique challenges with a diverse skill set.
