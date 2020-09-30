If elected, what is your top priority for the district? What are other priorities?
Davids (Republican incumbent): There are actually a number of priorities that rank highly. Public safety is a key topic. With all the talk of Minneapolis defunding its police department, the role of law enforcement in our state is now being discussed in communities across Minnesota. To me, we need to be punishing violent criminals and holding people responsible for their criminal actions, and giving law enforcement the support they need and deserve.
Education is also a top priority, especially since things have changed now that we’re dealing with COVID-19. We also have to prioritize our small businesses which have been obliterated thanks to Governor Walz’s executive orders.
Our veterans must also deserve top billing. These brave men and women have always been at the top of my priority list, which is why I carried the bill to bring a veterans’ cemetery to southeastern Minnesota and helped pay for the state’s portion of a veterans’ home in our area.
Fontenello: My top priority for this District is the uniform application of social justice in order to repair and improve our communities. It is a broad category, but it is the base upon which all other considerations must be placed to be built upon. Social justice must include all parts of the workings of a society that cause it to be a unified whole versus a scattered and disjointed band of refugees. All of the interactions within the group of individuals that comprise a given region, which in this case is District 28B, determines the success or failure of that group. Those interactions include everything that impacts the life of each person within the society: Jobs and wages, healthcare, education, housing, agriculture and food production, transportation, communication, judicial and law enforcement, equal rights for all, et cetera. The difficult part in application comes after realizing that in order to fix one, you must simultaneously fix many of those issues.
I want to focus my efforts on Fairness, Justice, and Opportunity. If elected to the Legislature, I will do whatever I can to devise, and improve, the policies and laws that govern the day-to-day existence of my constituents, in whatever role or committee I am appointed to. I am not being elected to hang out in St. Paul to talk about myself -- I am being elected to speak for 40,000 other people, to be their voice, to be their Representative in the government, to get things done. I am being hired by voters to: Help ensure 100% unrestricted access to healthcare for every human being; to grant every person the education that they need and want; to provide a safe, decent, affordable home for you and your family; to remove the difficulties facing our farmers; to make COVID19 relief an emergency; to implement all necessary procedures for reversal of global warming; to pass the ERA; and many others.
How will you help small businesses in this district respond to the pandemic?
Davids: So long as the House majority allows Governor Walz to keep his emergency powers – now more than 6 months after he initially used them – our hands are basically tied. I have voted several times to allow the Legislature to get back in the legislating business and end the one-person rule that is currently taking place in the governor’s office, but the DFL-led House continues to support this nonsense.
We need to do all we can to get every small business open at full capacity. We need to shop locally and do everything to support our community business owners. Many stores across the state have already closed for good. We can’t afford to let that happen in southeastern Minnesota.
Fontenello: I will help small businesses adapt and respond to the difficulties imposed by COVID19 through cooperation and communication. I will be a conduit for information moving between citizens and government, and a facilitator of policies, programs, and answers for owners and employees by working with other members of the Legislature and the Governor’s office to provide people with the information and resources they need in order to safety navigate the swirling rapids that this virus has placed in our way.
Creation of an easy-to-use website that provides information and links to all services offered by and through the many government agencies -- local, state, and federal; ensure it is accessible through smartphones. Offer no-interest loans and offer loan forgiveness for others. Rent/lease payment deferral. Connect small business owners together with each other in order to confer and share ideas and innovate new ways of safely supplying their customers with the products they need. Ensure broadband access is available to everyone. Speak to as many business-owners as possible to hear first-hand what their primary difficulties are. Use all of that information in conjunction with the work others are doing so that rapid, effective, definitive solutions can be implemented.
With schools experimenting with distance learning and the need for rural broadband internet rising, how can you help bring internet to underserved areas?
Davids: Over the years I have voted for numerous laws that have brought tens of millions of dollars to rural Minnesota for the specific purpose of expanding broadband. We had another broadband investment planned for this year, but Democrats stopped this project, which was extremely disappointing to all of us who understand how critical broadband is to our residents and business owners. I will continue to support rural broadband for as long as I have the honor of serving this area’s interests.
Fontenello: Ensuring that locations where the internet is not readily available are dealt with first when it comes to installation of services. Internet & broadband wireless networks should be offered as a public utility the same as gas, water, electricity, etc. This particular issue, along with much of the rest of the nation’s need for serious infrastructure renewal, could be tackled by creating ambitious projects similar to those that worked so well in moving us out of the Great Depression. Pairing government with private businesses in the construction of the lines, networks, and towers necessary to put this utility in everyone’s home, farm, and business regardless of location would help to employ many individuals, both new hires and those who lost jobs due to the pandemic.
Negotiate with many companies simultaneously to get the lowest possible price for all of the construction and building of the network, then employ all of them simultaneously so the work is done as quickly as possible. Provide subsidies or outright pay for inexpensive laptops for all school-age children who do not have one already. Work with technology companies so that all learning/communication programs have the capacity to work across all platforms and operating systems. Create a working group to facilitate the cooperation of local groups, businesses, schools, and government agencies to provide internet hot-spots in many areas so that students do not have to travel great distances.
The local farming industry has been rocked before and during the pandemic. What is your plan to help agricultural producers keep their farms going?
Davids: One of the ways we can help is by passing Section 179 tax relief, which is causing unexpected tax bills for farmers because our state has not conformed to Section 179 provisions with the federal tax code. During these trying times, we must continue to do all we can for our farmers, and that includes continued support of industries such as ethonal and soy diesel so farmers have expanded markets for their crops.
Fontenello: Fix the markets. There is an obvious discontinuity between the cost of producing and the cost of buying; there is not an equation, there is only an inequality. The prices of all the materials needed to grow the food and the prices paid for the goods before final products are available for purchase must be rectified, which will entail significant work within the entire agriculture economic system in order to equalize those costs. Those changes to the pricing structure can and will then be carried over into other economic sectors.
While those changes are being made, there are measures that can be undertaken by government agencies and education providers that will assist those who work so hard to be the food producers for our world. Providing healthcare for everyone equally is a must so that people do not go bankrupt when they require medical services; encouraging investment in new small and family farms; providing information on and promoting all the varied agricultural jobs in high school and then into technical schools, with an emphasis on sustainability; continuing education for farmers; diversification of crops; technological investment to ensure that the production of all types of food and food-products is efficient, ecologically sound, and safe for everyone; continuing to invest time and people in projects & programs that are designed to improve and implement agriculture and its related practices for generations to come.
The death of George Floyd and following protests shocked the nation; how does this affect local police departments in your opinion and if elected, what actions do you support at the county level and city level?
Davids: First and foremost, the death of George Floyd was horrific and a tragedy. But George Floyd’s death also should not give criminals free rein to destroy and loot businesses, set buildings on fire, pull down statues, and assault and threaten Minnesotans. We all deserve to feel safe. Even though Minneapolis seems determined to defund and dismantle its police department, I’ll work to ensure that public safety is prioritized in Fillmore and Houston counties. Law enforcement puts their lives on the line each and every time they wear the uniform. They deserve our respect, not disdain. Remember, there cannot be public safety without law enforcement.
Fontenello: District 28B contains approximately 700 non-Caucasian citizens, about 1.75% of 40,000 residents, and I would like to know what types of experiences these folks have had with law enforcement, whether they’ve been positive or negative. I believe that more focus needs to be put on alternative methods of ensuring public safety besides police officers having to respond to every single call made to 911. Often, a police officer is not the appropriate individual; it might require a substance abuse councillor, or a domestic abuse expert, or mental health assistance, or a different social worker that knows how to handle difficult situations and has appropriate training in working with individuals who are experiencing problems that do not require the intervention of a person with a gun.
Changes to some of the issues that enable bad behavior and hurtful, dangerous acts upon individuals must be dealt with: Removing qualified immunity; re-tooling of police unions; public oversight committees; publicly available documents relating to officer disciplinary actions; leaving SWAT techniques and similar training to those officers only; body-cams be required to be used in every single interaction with any citizen at any time; cooperation & communication among the individuals and businesses of an entire community to make policing and safety of the population a total effort by everyone. Working with county commissioners, mayors, city councils, legislators, governors, citizens, police officers, and all other affected individuals will be necessary in order to implement these many necessary changes.
Summarize your personal background and qualifications
Davids: As your state representative, I have served as the chairman of the Minnesota House Taxes, Commerce and Agriculture committees. I am a former mayor and city council member in Preston, operate a small business and own the family farm, and am a former teacher. With my background I bring many unique perspectives to the table, as well as seniority for rural Minnesota.
It is a privilege to serve as your state representative and one I do not take lightly. It would be my honor to represent you for another two years, and I respectfully ask for your vote on Election Day.
Fontenello: I am a long-time resident of Southeast Minnesota. I have lived and worked in this area for over 20 years. I was a member of the Army National Guard; I was a Radiologic Technologist; I went to college at RCTC and WSU; and I have been engaged in the retail sector as a customer service supervisor for many years. All of the jobs I’ve had in the military, in healthcare, in retail, have been focused on serving people -- providing the best customer service by getting the right information to people when they need it, answering questions, and providing solutions. That’s really what public service is: It is customer service for many thousands of people simultaneously, with the solutions coming in the form of legally-binding policies, procedures, laws, regulations, and protections for the people I work for -- the constituents of my District. Doing this kind of work -- talking to people, listening to them, understanding their needs, gathering information and data, working with others, producing the best policies possible using all of the best information available requires many qualities: A high moral and ethical character, perseverance, cooperation, empathy, patience, the ability to function well under pressure, and many other characteristics. I strongly believe that I will provide this District’s residents with a level of Representation that has not been available to them for a long time. I am the difference, I am the person who will use all available resources to provide a solution where others have failed. If you want positive, progressive change that will enhance the lives of everyone in this District, and thereby this State, then I’m the right person to be your Representative.
